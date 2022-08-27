 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Cup race 7 a.m. CNBC

Golf

European Tour 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

Hockey, women's

Japan vs. Canada 6 a.m. NHL

Little League World Series

Third-place game 7 a.m. ESPN

Championship Noon Ch 9

MLB

Angels at Blue Jays 10:30 a.m. MLB

D-backs at White Sox 11 a.m. BSAZ

Yankees at Athletics 1:30 p.m. MLB

Braves at Cardinals 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL preseason

Giants at Jets 10 a.m. NFL

Lions at Steelers 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

Soccer, men's

EPL: West Ham at Aston Villa 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Tottenham at Nottingham 8:30 a.m. USA

Villanova at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N

MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City 4:30 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS2

Virginia Tech at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's

Minnesota at Mississippi State 10:30 a.m. ESPNU

Arkansas State at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

U-20: Netherlands vs. Brazil 3:15 p.m. FS2

UC San Diego at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N

U-20 final: Spain vs. Japan 6:55 p.m. FS2

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Volleyball, NCAA

Ohio at Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC

WNBA Playoffs

Storm at Aces, Game 1 1 p.m. ESPN

Sun at Sky, Game 1 5 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

D-backs at White Sox 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Braves at Cardinals 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

