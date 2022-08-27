Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Cup race 7 a.m. CNBC
Golf
European Tour 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
Hockey, women's
Japan vs. Canada 6 a.m. NHL
Little League World Series
Third-place game 7 a.m. ESPN
Championship Noon Ch 9
MLB
Angels at Blue Jays 10:30 a.m. MLB
D-backs at White Sox 11 a.m. BSAZ
Yankees at Athletics 1:30 p.m. MLB
Braves at Cardinals 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL preseason
Giants at Jets 10 a.m. NFL
Lions at Steelers 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Soccer, men's
EPL: West Ham at Aston Villa 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Tottenham at Nottingham 8:30 a.m. USA
Villanova at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N
MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City 4:30 p.m. FS1
Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS2
Virginia Tech at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women's
Minnesota at Mississippi State 10:30 a.m. ESPNU
Arkansas State at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC
U-20: Netherlands vs. Brazil 3:15 p.m. FS2
UC San Diego at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N
U-20 final: Spain vs. Japan 6:55 p.m. FS2
Softball
Athletes Unlimited 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Volleyball, NCAA
Ohio at Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC
WNBA Playoffs
Storm at Aces, Game 1 1 p.m. ESPN
Sun at Sky, Game 1 5 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
D-backs at White Sox 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Braves at Cardinals 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)