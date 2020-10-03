Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR race 11 a.m. Ch 4
Golf
European Tour, final round 3:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
Horse racing
Breeders’ Cup series 1:30 p.m. NBCS
NBA Finals
Lakers vs. Heat, Game 3 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
NFL
Cardinals at Panthers 10 a.m. Ch 11
Chargers at Buccaneers 10 a.m. Ch 13
Bills at Raiders 1:25 p.m. Ch 13
Eagles at 49ers 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta 3:25 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Fulham 5:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Manchester United vs. Tottenham 8:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa 11:10 a.m. NBCS
Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s
Kentucky at South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC
Texas A&M at Arkansas Noon SEC
Alabama at Florida 2 p.m. SEC
Tennis
French Open, round of 16 2 a.m. TEN
French Open, round of 16 2 a.m. (Mon.) TEN
WNBA Finals
Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 2 Noon Ch 9
RADIO SUNDAY
NFL
Cardinals at Panthers 10 a.m. 1450-AM
Browns at Cowboys 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Bills at Raiders 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
Eagles at 49ers 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)
