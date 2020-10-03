 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR race 11 a.m. Ch 4

Golf

European Tour, final round 3:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

Horse racing

Breeders’ Cup series 1:30 p.m. NBCS

NBA Finals

Lakers vs. Heat, Game 3 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

NFL

Cardinals at Panthers 10 a.m. Ch 11

Chargers at Buccaneers 10 a.m. Ch 13

Bills at Raiders 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Eagles at 49ers 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta 3:25 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Fulham 5:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester United vs. Tottenham 8:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa 11:10 a.m. NBCS

Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s

Kentucky at South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC

Texas A&M at Arkansas Noon SEC

Alabama at Florida 2 p.m. SEC

Tennis

French Open, round of 16 2 a.m. TEN

French Open, round of 16 2 a.m. (Mon.) TEN

WNBA Finals

Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 2 Noon Ch 9

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL

Cardinals at Panthers 10 a.m. 1450-AM

Browns at Cowboys 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Bills at Raiders 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Eagles at 49ers 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News