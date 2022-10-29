 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race, Round of 8 11 a.m. Ch 4

Formula One race 12:55 p.m. ESPN

Basketball, men's NCAA

Missouri Western at Kentucky, exhibition 4 p.m. SEC

Golf

European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Golf

NBA

Timberwolves at Spurs 4 p.m. NBA

Rockets at Suns 6 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Cardinals at Vikings 10 a.m. Ch 11

People are also reading…

Steelers at Eagles 10 a.m. Ch 13

49ers at Rams 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Packers at Bills 5:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Rangers at Coyotes 5 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

EPL: Nottingham at Arsenal 7 a.m. USA

Princeton at Brown 9 a.m. ESPNU

EPL: West Ham at Man. United 9 a.m. USA

Maryland at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

MLS: Austin FC at LA FC Noon Ch 9

Washington at Stanford 4 p.m. Pac-12N

MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia 5 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

U-17: Nigeria vs. Germany 3:45 a.m. FS2

U-17: Colombia vs. Spain 7:15 a.m. FS2

Brown at Penn 11 a.m. ESPNU

Mississippi vs. LSU 11 a.m. SEC

Washington State at USC Noon Pac-12N

Minnesota at Michigan State 1 p.m. BTN

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State 1:30 p.m. SEC

Washington at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Arkansas at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

West Virginia at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma at Kansas 1 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL

Broncos vs. Jaguars 6 p.m. 1290-AM

Cardinals at Vikings 10 a.m. 1450-AM

Patriots at Jets 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

49ers at Rams 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Packers at Bills 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM

NBA

Rockets at Suns 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Breaking down Arizona's loss to No. 10 USC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News