 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Baseball KBO Playoffs: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5 2:25 a.m. (Mon.) ESPN2

Golf European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round (T) 2 p.m. Golf

NFL Falcons at Saints 11 a.m. Ch 11

Titans at Ravens 11 a.m. Ch 13

Packers at Colts 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Raiders 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s EPL: Leeds vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli Noon ESPN

EPL: Liverpool vs. Leicester City 12:15 p.m. NBCS

MLS Playoffs: San Jose at Sporting KC 2 p.m. FS1

MLS Playoffs: Colorado at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS Playoffs: FC Dallas at Portland 8 p.m. ESPN

Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey 8 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s SEC final: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Noon SEC

Tennis, men’s ATP World Tour singles final 11 a.m. ESPN2

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL Falcons at Saints 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Cowboys at Vikings 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Chiefs at Raiders 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona's Kevin Sumlin, Grant Gunnell and Jalen Harris reflect on the Wildcats' loss to Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News