Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Baseball KBO Playoffs: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5 2:25 a.m. (Mon.) ESPN2
Golf European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round (T) 2 p.m. Golf
NFL Falcons at Saints 11 a.m. Ch 11
Titans at Ravens 11 a.m. Ch 13
Packers at Colts 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Raiders 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s EPL: Leeds vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBCS
Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli Noon ESPN
EPL: Liverpool vs. Leicester City 12:15 p.m. NBCS
MLS Playoffs: San Jose at Sporting KC 2 p.m. FS1
MLS Playoffs: Colorado at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS Playoffs: FC Dallas at Portland 8 p.m. ESPN
Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey 8 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s SEC final: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Noon SEC
Tennis, men’s ATP World Tour singles final 11 a.m. ESPN2
RADIO SUNDAY
NFL Falcons at Saints 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Cowboys at Vikings 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
Chiefs at Raiders 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
