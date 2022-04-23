 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR race Noon Ch 11

Baseball, NCAA

Nebraska at Indiana 9 a.m. BTN

Georgia at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPN2

North Carolina at Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU

Michigan State at Northwestern Noon BTN

Arizona State at Arizona Noon Pac-12N

Football

USFL: New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay Noon Ch 4

Jackson State spring game 3 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf

SEC men’s finals 5 a.m. SEC

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

Hockey

U-18 Worlds: United States vs. Czech Republic 6:30 a.m. NHL

U-18 Worlds: Germany vs. Canada 10:30 a.m. NHL

AHL: Belleville at Toronto 1 p.m. NHL

MLB

Red Sox-Rays or Guardians-Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Mets at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Brewers at Phillies 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Bucks at Bulls, Game 4 10 a.m. Ch 9

Warriors at Nuggets, Game 4 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Heat at Hawks, Game 4 4 p.m. TNT

Suns at Pelicans, Game 4 6:30 p.m. TNT

Suns at Pelicans, Game 4 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

NHL

Penguins at Flyers 1 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

EPL: West Ham at Chelsea 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Everton at Liverpool 8:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Atlanta at Inter Miami 10 a.m. ESPN

MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando 12:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati 2 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Leon at S. Laguna 4:55 p.m. FS2

Liga MX: Queretaro at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women's

NWSL: Louisville at Houston 3 p.m. CBSS

Softball Ohio State at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPN2

LSU at Georgia 9 a.m. ESPNU

Washington at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Missouri at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

Tennis, NCAA

SEC men’s championship 11 a.m. SEC

SEC women’s championship 1:30 p.m. SEC

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

Mets at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Brewers at Phillies 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA Playoffs

Suns at Pelicans, Game 4 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

