Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR race Noon Ch 11
Baseball, NCAA
Nebraska at Indiana 9 a.m. BTN
Georgia at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPN2
North Carolina at Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU
Michigan State at Northwestern Noon BTN
Arizona State at Arizona Noon Pac-12N
Football
USFL: New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay Noon Ch 4
Jackson State spring game 3 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf
SEC men’s finals 5 a.m. SEC
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf
Hockey
U-18 Worlds: United States vs. Czech Republic 6:30 a.m. NHL
U-18 Worlds: Germany vs. Canada 10:30 a.m. NHL
AHL: Belleville at Toronto 1 p.m. NHL
MLB
Red Sox-Rays or Guardians-Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Mets at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Brewers at Phillies 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
Bucks at Bulls, Game 4 10 a.m. Ch 9
Warriors at Nuggets, Game 4 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Heat at Hawks, Game 4 4 p.m. TNT
Suns at Pelicans, Game 4 6:30 p.m. TNT
Suns at Pelicans, Game 4 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
NHL
Penguins at Flyers 1 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
EPL: West Ham at Chelsea 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Everton at Liverpool 8:30 a.m. USA
MLS: Atlanta at Inter Miami 10 a.m. ESPN
MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando 12:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati 2 p.m. FS1
Liga MX: Leon at S. Laguna 4:55 p.m. FS2
Liga MX: Queretaro at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS2
Soccer, women's
NWSL: Louisville at Houston 3 p.m. CBSS
Softball Ohio State at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPN2
LSU at Georgia 9 a.m. ESPNU
Washington at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Missouri at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
Tennis, NCAA
SEC men’s championship 11 a.m. SEC
SEC women’s championship 1:30 p.m. SEC
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
Mets at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Brewers at Phillies 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA Playoffs
Suns at Pelicans, Game 4 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)