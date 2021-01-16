 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s

Iowa at Northwestern 10 a.m. Ch 13

Penn State at Purdue 11 a.m. BTN

UCF at Houston Noon ESPNU

UMass at Fordham 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Fresno State at Nevada 2 p.m. CBSS

Dayton at George Washington 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 3 p.m. ESPN

Lafayette at Loyola-Maryland 4 p.m. CBSS

Wichita State at SMU 4 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s

Cincinnati at UCF 10 a.m. ESPNU

Miami at Syracuse 10 a.m. FSAZ

Mississippi State at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN2

Auburn at Florida 11 a.m. SEC

UMass at Richmond Noon CBSS

Marquette at St. John’s Noon FS1

Washington State at UCLA Noon Pac-12N

Maryland at Wisconsin 1 p.m. BTN

Florida State at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC

Memphis at South Florida 2 p.m. ESPNU

Creighton at Butler 2 p.m. FS1

Oregon State at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Vanderbilt at Kentucky 3 p.m. SEC

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

NBA

Knicks at Celtics 11 a.m. NBA

76ers at Thunder 5 p.m. NBA

Pacers at Clippers 8 p.m. NBA

NFL Playoffs

Browns at Chiefs 1 p.m. Ch 13

Buccaneers at Saints 4:40 p.m. Ch 11

NHL

Capitals at Penguins 10 a.m. Ch 4

Blackhawks at Panthers 5 p.m. NHL

Skating

U.S. Championships 1:30 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Fiorentina at Napoli 4:25 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Tottenham at Sheffield United 7 a.m. NBCS

Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao 12:55 p.m. ESPN

Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Laguna 6 p.m. FS1

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women’s

Oregon State at Arizona 2 p.m. 1400-AM

NFL Playoffs

Browns at Chiefs 1:05 p.m. 1290-AM

Buccaneers at Saints 4:40 p.m. 1290-AM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

