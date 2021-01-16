Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s
Iowa at Northwestern 10 a.m. Ch 13
Penn State at Purdue 11 a.m. BTN
UCF at Houston Noon ESPNU
UMass at Fordham 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Fresno State at Nevada 2 p.m. CBSS
Dayton at George Washington 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 3 p.m. ESPN
Lafayette at Loyola-Maryland 4 p.m. CBSS
Wichita State at SMU 4 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s
Cincinnati at UCF 10 a.m. ESPNU
Miami at Syracuse 10 a.m. FSAZ
Mississippi State at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN2
Auburn at Florida 11 a.m. SEC
UMass at Richmond Noon CBSS
Marquette at St. John’s Noon FS1
Washington State at UCLA Noon Pac-12N
Maryland at Wisconsin 1 p.m. BTN
Florida State at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC
Memphis at South Florida 2 p.m. ESPNU
Creighton at Butler 2 p.m. FS1
Oregon State at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12A
Vanderbilt at Kentucky 3 p.m. SEC
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf
NBA
Knicks at Celtics 11 a.m. NBA
76ers at Thunder 5 p.m. NBA
Pacers at Clippers 8 p.m. NBA
NFL Playoffs
Browns at Chiefs 1 p.m. Ch 13
Buccaneers at Saints 4:40 p.m. Ch 11
NHL
Capitals at Penguins 10 a.m. Ch 4
Blackhawks at Panthers 5 p.m. NHL
Skating
U.S. Championships 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Fiorentina at Napoli 4:25 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Tottenham at Sheffield United 7 a.m. NBCS
Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao 12:55 p.m. ESPN
Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Laguna 6 p.m. FS1
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, women’s
Oregon State at Arizona 2 p.m. 1400-AM
NFL Playoffs
Browns at Chiefs 1:05 p.m. 1290-AM
Buccaneers at Saints 4:40 p.m. 1290-AM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)