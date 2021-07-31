 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN

NHRA race 1 p.m. Ch 11

Basketball, men's

TBT, semifinal 9 a.m. ESPN

TBT, semifinal 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf

Senior Women’s Open, final round 11 a.m. Golf

MLB

Indians at White Sox 11 a.m. TBS

Dodgers at D-backs 1:10 p.m. BSAZ

A’s-Angels or Rockies-Padres (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB

Red Sox at Rays 4 p.m. ESPN

Olympics

See complete schedule, C4

Soccer, men's

Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna 4 p.m. FS2

Gold Cup final: Mexico at United States 6 p.m. FS1

Tennis

Atlanta men’s final 2 p.m. TEN

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

Dodgers at D-backs 1:10 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

