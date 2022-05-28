 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN

Indianapolis 500 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR race 3 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball, NCAA

ACC championship: NC State vs. North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

AAC championship: East Carolina vs. Houston 9 a.m. ESPNN

Big East championship: Xavier vs. UConn 9 a.m. FS2

Conference USA championship: Louisiana Tech vs. UTSA 11 a.m. CBSS

SEC championship: Florida vs. Tennessee/Kentucky Noon ESPN2

Big East championship, Xavier vs. UConn, if necessry 12:30 p.m. FS2

Big Ten championship: Iowa vs. Rutgers/Indiana 1 p.m. BTN

Big 12 championship: Texas vs. Oklahoma 3 p.m. ESPNU

Pac-12 championship: Stanford vs. Oregon State/UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN2

Bowling

Twin Cities Open 2 p.m. CBSS

Football

Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh 11 a.m. Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 am. Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, match play 3:30 p.m. Golf

Hockey

IIHF bronze medal game 5 a.m. NHL

IIHF gold medal game 10 a.m. NHL

Lacrosse, women's

NCAA final: Boston College vs. North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN

MLB

Yankees-Rays or Orioles-Red Sox 10:30 a.m. MLB

Dodgers at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Astros-Mariners or Blue Jays-Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB

Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Playoffs

Celtics at Heat, Game 7 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

MLS: Charlotte FC at Seattle 6:30 p.m. FS1

Softball, NCAA Super Regionals

Florida at Virginia Tech, Game 3 11 a.m. ESPN

Northwestern at Arizona State, Game 3, if necessary TBA TBA

Tennis

French Open, round of 16 2 a.m. TEN

French Open, round of 16 4 a.m. BSAZ

WNBA

Mercury at Dream 9 a.m. Ch 13

RADIO SUNDAY

Lacrosse, women's

NCAA final: Boston College vs. North Carolina 9 a.m. 1490-AM*

MLB

Dodgers at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

