Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN
Indianapolis 500 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR race 3 p.m. Ch 11
Baseball, NCAA
ACC championship: NC State vs. North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2
AAC championship: East Carolina vs. Houston 9 a.m. ESPNN
Big East championship: Xavier vs. UConn 9 a.m. FS2
Conference USA championship: Louisiana Tech vs. UTSA 11 a.m. CBSS
SEC championship: Florida vs. Tennessee/Kentucky Noon ESPN2
Big East championship, Xavier vs. UConn, if necessry 12:30 p.m. FS2
Big Ten championship: Iowa vs. Rutgers/Indiana 1 p.m. BTN
Big 12 championship: Texas vs. Oklahoma 3 p.m. ESPNU
People are also reading…
Pac-12 championship: Stanford vs. Oregon State/UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN2
Bowling
Twin Cities Open 2 p.m. CBSS
Football
Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh 11 a.m. Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 am. Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, match play 3:30 p.m. Golf
Hockey
IIHF bronze medal game 5 a.m. NHL
IIHF gold medal game 10 a.m. NHL
Lacrosse, women's
NCAA final: Boston College vs. North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN
MLB
Yankees-Rays or Orioles-Red Sox 10:30 a.m. MLB
Dodgers at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Astros-Mariners or Blue Jays-Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB
Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Playoffs
Celtics at Heat, Game 7 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
MLS: Charlotte FC at Seattle 6:30 p.m. FS1
Softball, NCAA Super Regionals
Florida at Virginia Tech, Game 3 11 a.m. ESPN
Northwestern at Arizona State, Game 3, if necessary TBA TBA
Tennis
French Open, round of 16 2 a.m. TEN
French Open, round of 16 4 a.m. BSAZ
WNBA
Mercury at Dream 9 a.m. Ch 13
RADIO SUNDAY
Lacrosse, women's
NCAA final: Boston College vs. North Carolina 9 a.m. 1490-AM*
MLB
Dodgers at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)