Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Wisconsin at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

Lehigh at Lafayette 2 p.m. CBSS

St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Ohio State at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. BTN

Navy at Bucknell 4 p.m. CBSS

Southern Illinois at Drake 4 p.m. ESPNU

Houston at SMU 5 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern at Michigan 5:30 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women’s Duquesne at Dayton 10 a.m. CBSS

Houston at UCF 10 a.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2

North Carolina at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. FSAZ

Texas A&M at Florida 11 a.m. SEC

George Washington at Fordham Noon CBSS

California at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Iowa State at Texas 1 p.m. ESPN2

Georgia at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

UCLA at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Michigan at Northwestern 3 p.m. ESPN2

Missouri at Arkansas 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Stanford at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

NBA Celtics at Pistons 1 p.m. NBA

Wizards at Nets 4 p.m. NBA

Clippers at Suns 6 p.m. FSAZ

Trail Blazers at Warriors 6:30 p.m. NBA

NCAA hockey Arizona State at Minnesota 2 p.m. FSAZ

NFL Cowboys at Giants 11 a.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Browns 11 a.m. Ch 13

Packers at Bears 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Cardinals at Rams 2 p.m. Ch 13

Washington at Eagles 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s Serie A: Crotone at Inter Milan 4:25 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Fulham at Burnley 4:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leicester City at Newcastle United 7:10 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester City at Chelsea 9:25 a.m. NBCS

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women’s California at Arizona Noon 1400-AM

NFL Cowboys at Giants 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Cardinals at Rams 2:25 p.m. 1450-AM

Jaguars at Colts 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

