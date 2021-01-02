Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Wisconsin at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN
Lehigh at Lafayette 2 p.m. CBSS
St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Ohio State at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. BTN
Navy at Bucknell 4 p.m. CBSS
Southern Illinois at Drake 4 p.m. ESPNU
Houston at SMU 5 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern at Michigan 5:30 p.m. BTN
Basketball, women’s Duquesne at Dayton 10 a.m. CBSS
Houston at UCF 10 a.m. ESPNU
Kentucky at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2
North Carolina at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. FSAZ
Texas A&M at Florida 11 a.m. SEC
George Washington at Fordham Noon CBSS
California at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Iowa State at Texas 1 p.m. ESPN2
Georgia at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC
UCLA at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Michigan at Northwestern 3 p.m. ESPN2
Missouri at Arkansas 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Stanford at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12N
NBA Celtics at Pistons 1 p.m. NBA
Wizards at Nets 4 p.m. NBA
Clippers at Suns 6 p.m. FSAZ
Trail Blazers at Warriors 6:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA hockey Arizona State at Minnesota 2 p.m. FSAZ
NFL Cowboys at Giants 11 a.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Browns 11 a.m. Ch 13
Packers at Bears 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Cardinals at Rams 2 p.m. Ch 13
Washington at Eagles 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s Serie A: Crotone at Inter Milan 4:25 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Fulham at Burnley 4:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Leicester City at Newcastle United 7:10 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Manchester City at Chelsea 9:25 a.m. NBCS
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, women’s California at Arizona Noon 1400-AM
NFL Cowboys at Giants 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Cardinals at Rams 2:25 p.m. 1450-AM
Jaguars at Colts 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)