Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

The Indy 500 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR race 3 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball

ACC championship: Duke vs. NC State 9 a.m. ESPN2

AAC championship 9 a.m. ESPNN

Michigan at Nebraska 10 a.m. BTN

Big East championship 10 a.m. FS2

Conference USA championship 11 a.m. CBSS

SEC championship: Arkansas vs. Tennessee Noon ESPN2

Minnesota at Purdue 1 p.m. BTN

Big East championship (if nec.) 1:30 p.m. FS2

Big 12 championship: TCU vs. Oklahoma State 3 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round 3:30 p.m. Golf

Hockey

Canada vs. Italy 6 a.m. NHL

Latvia vs. Finland 10 a.m. NHL

Lacrosse

Women’s final: B.C. vs. Syracuse 9 a.m. ESPNU

MLB

Yankees-Tigers or Marlins-Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB

Cardinals at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Giants at Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB

Braves at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Knicks at Hawks, Game 4 10 a.m. Ch 9

Suns at Lakers, Game 4 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Nets at Celtics, Game 4 4 p.m. TNT

Clippers at Mavericks, Game 4 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Lightning at Hurricanes, Game 1 2 p.m. Ch 4

Wild at Avalanche, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

Switzerland vs. United States 11 a.m. ESPN

MLS: Portland at Philadelphia 4 p.m. FS1

MLS: Austin at Seattle 6:30 p.m. FS1

Softball Super Regionals

James Madison at Missouri, Game 3 9 a.m. ESPN

Texas at Oklahoma State, Game 3 1:15 p.m. ESPN

Tennis

French Open, first round 2 a.m. TEN

French Open, first round 3 a.m. TEN

RADIO SUNDAY

NBA Playoffs

Suns at Lakers, Game 3 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Be the first to know

