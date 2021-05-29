Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
The Indy 500 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR race 3 p.m. Ch 11
Baseball
ACC championship: Duke vs. NC State 9 a.m. ESPN2
AAC championship 9 a.m. ESPNN
Michigan at Nebraska 10 a.m. BTN
Big East championship 10 a.m. FS2
Conference USA championship 11 a.m. CBSS
SEC championship: Arkansas vs. Tennessee Noon ESPN2
Minnesota at Purdue 1 p.m. BTN
Big East championship (if nec.) 1:30 p.m. FS2
Big 12 championship: TCU vs. Oklahoma State 3 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, final round 3:30 p.m. Golf
Hockey
Canada vs. Italy 6 a.m. NHL
Latvia vs. Finland 10 a.m. NHL
Lacrosse
Women’s final: B.C. vs. Syracuse 9 a.m. ESPNU
MLB
Yankees-Tigers or Marlins-Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB
Cardinals at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Giants at Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB
Braves at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
Knicks at Hawks, Game 4 10 a.m. Ch 9
Suns at Lakers, Game 4 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Nets at Celtics, Game 4 4 p.m. TNT
Clippers at Mavericks, Game 4 6:30 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs
Lightning at Hurricanes, Game 1 2 p.m. Ch 4
Wild at Avalanche, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
Switzerland vs. United States 11 a.m. ESPN
MLS: Portland at Philadelphia 4 p.m. FS1
MLS: Austin at Seattle 6:30 p.m. FS1
Softball Super Regionals
James Madison at Missouri, Game 3 9 a.m. ESPN
Texas at Oklahoma State, Game 3 1:15 p.m. ESPN
Tennis
French Open, first round 2 a.m. TEN
French Open, first round 3 a.m. TEN
RADIO SUNDAY
NBA Playoffs
Suns at Lakers, Game 3 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)