Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR Cup race 12:30 p.m. USA
Basketball, men's
United States vs. South Korea 9 a.m. ESPN2
Golf
Presidents Cup, final day 9 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
MLB
Braves at Phillies 10 a.m. MLB
Giants at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ
Mets at Athletics 1 p.m. MLB
Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL
Ravens at Patriots 10 a.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Colts 10 a.m. Ch 13
Rams at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 11
49ers at Broncos 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL preseason
Sabres at Capitals 11 a.m. NHL
Jets at Oilers 3 p.m. NHL
Golden Knights at Avalanche 6 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
Latvia vs. Andorra 5:50 a.m. FS2
Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan 8:50 a.m. FS2
France at Denmark 11:30 a.m. FS2
Soccer, women's
Georgia at Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU
Maryland at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN
TCU at Kansas 1 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC
Volleyball, women's
LSU at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
Purdue at Iowa 10 a.m. ESPN
Auburn at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
Louisville at Florida State Noon ESPN
Stanford at Oregon Noon Pac-12N
Washington at UCLA 3 p.m. ESPNU
Wisconsin at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
NFL
Rams at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. 1450-AM
Packers at Buccaneers 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
49ers at Broncos 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
Raiders at Titans 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)