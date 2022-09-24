 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race 12:30 p.m. USA

Basketball, men's

United States vs. South Korea 9 a.m. ESPN2

Golf

Presidents Cup, final day 9 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

MLB

Braves at Phillies 10 a.m. MLB

Giants at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ

Mets at Athletics 1 p.m. MLB

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

People are also reading…

NFL

Ravens at Patriots 10 a.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Colts 10 a.m. Ch 13

Rams at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

49ers at Broncos 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL preseason

Sabres at Capitals 11 a.m. NHL

Jets at Oilers 3 p.m. NHL

Golden Knights at Avalanche 6 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Latvia vs. Andorra 5:50 a.m. FS2

Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan 8:50 a.m. FS2

France at Denmark 11:30 a.m. FS2

Soccer, women's

Georgia at Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU

Maryland at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

TCU at Kansas 1 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

Volleyball, women's

LSU at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC

Purdue at Iowa 10 a.m. ESPN

Auburn at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

Louisville at Florida State Noon ESPN

Stanford at Oregon Noon Pac-12N

Washington at UCLA 3 p.m. ESPNU

Wisconsin at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Rams at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. 1450-AM

Packers at Buccaneers 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

49ers at Broncos 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

Raiders at Titans 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News