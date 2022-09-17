 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round (T) 6:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Pirates at Mets 10:30 a.m. MLB

Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Mariners at Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB

Dodgers at Giants 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL

Buccaneers at Saints 10 a.m. Ch 11

Patriots at Steelers 10 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Raiders 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Bears at Packers 5:15 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Arsenal at Brentford 4 a.m. USA

EPL: West Ham at Everton 6:15 p.m. USA

Serie A: Atalanta at AS Roma 9 a.m. CBSS

MLS: Portland at Columbus 10 a.m. ESPN

USL: Orange County at Sacramento 2 p.m. ESPN2

UCLA at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

LSU at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPNU

Pennsylvania at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Nebraska at Kentucky Noon ESPNU

WNBA Finals

Aces at Suns, Game 4 1 p.m. ESPN

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

Dodgers at Giants 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Buccaneers at Saints 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Cardinals at Raiders 1:25 p.m. 1450-AM

Bengals at Cowboys 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Bears at Packers 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

