Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 9:55 a.m. Ch 9
Basketball, men's NCAA
Colorado vs. Tennessee Noon ESPN
Harvard vs. Elon Noon ESPNU
Youngstown State at Notre Dame 2 p.m. BSAZ
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. East Tennessee State 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona State at Texas Southern 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's NCAA
UNC-Asheville at Florida Noon SEC
Prairie View A&M at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Western Carolina at LSU 2 p.m. SEC
Stanford at Portland 3 p.m. ESPN2
Troy at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Football
CFL: Montreal at Toronto 11 a.m. ESPN2
CFL: British Columbia at Winnipeg 2:30 p.m. ESPNN
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round (T) 5:30 p.m. Golf
NBA
Nets at Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBA
NFL
Seahawks vs. Buccaneers 7:30 a.m. NFL
Vikings at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 11
Jaguars at Chiefs 11 a.m. Ch 13
Cardinals at Rams 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Chargers at 49ers 6:15 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Stars at Flyers 11 a.m. NHL
Coyotes at Rangers 5 p.m. BSAZ
Capitals at Lightning 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta 4:25 a.m. CBSS
EPL: Aston Villa at Brighton 7 a.m. USA
Creighton vs. Georgetown 9:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Man. United at Fulham 9:30 a.m. USA
Indiana at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN
Clemson vs. Syracuse 10 a.m. ESPNU
Louisville City at San Antonio 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer, women's
Germany at United States 3 p.m. ESPN
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Nebraska at Ohio State 2:30 p.m. BTN
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, women's NCAA
Cal State Northridge at Arizona 5 p.m. 1400-AM
NFL
Seahawks at Buccaneers 7 a.m. 1290-AM
Vikings at Bills 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Cardinals at Rams 2:25 p.m. 1450-AM
Cowboys at Packers 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
Chargers at 49ers 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) - tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)