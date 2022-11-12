 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 9:55 a.m. Ch 9

Basketball, men's NCAA

Colorado vs. Tennessee Noon ESPN

Harvard vs. Elon Noon ESPNU

Youngstown State at Notre Dame 2 p.m. BSAZ

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. East Tennessee State 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona State at Texas Southern 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's NCAA

UNC-Asheville at Florida Noon SEC

Prairie View A&M at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Western Carolina at LSU 2 p.m. SEC

Stanford at Portland 3 p.m. ESPN2

Troy at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Football

CFL: Montreal at Toronto 11 a.m. ESPN2

CFL: British Columbia at Winnipeg 2:30 p.m. ESPNN

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round (T) 5:30 p.m. Golf

NBA

Nets at Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBA

NFL

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers 7:30 a.m. NFL

Vikings at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 11

Jaguars at Chiefs 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Rams 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Chargers at 49ers 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Stars at Flyers 11 a.m. NHL

Coyotes at Rangers 5 p.m. BSAZ

Capitals at Lightning 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta 4:25 a.m. CBSS

EPL: Aston Villa at Brighton 7 a.m. USA

Creighton vs. Georgetown 9:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Man. United at Fulham 9:30 a.m. USA

Indiana at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

Clemson vs. Syracuse 10 a.m. ESPNU

Louisville City at San Antonio 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, women's

Germany at United States 3 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Nebraska at Ohio State 2:30 p.m. BTN

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women's NCAA

Cal State Northridge at Arizona 5 p.m. 1400-AM

NFL

Seahawks at Buccaneers 7 a.m. 1290-AM

Vikings at Bills 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Cardinals at Rams 2:25 p.m. 1450-AM

Cowboys at Packers 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Chargers at 49ers 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) - tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

