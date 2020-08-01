You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One 6 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR race Noon Ch 4

Baseball KBO: Hanwha Eagles at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. ESPN

Golf European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

MLB Mets at Braves 10 a.m. TBS

Dodgers-D-backs or Rangers-Giants 1 p.m. MLB

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Celtics vs. Trail Blazers 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Kings vs. Magic 3 p.m. NBA

Bucks vs. Nuggets 5 p.m. Ch 9

Suns vs. Mavericks 6 p.m. FSAZ

NHL Coyotes vs. Predators, Game 1 11 a.m. FSAZ

Coyotes vs. Predators, Game 1 11 a.m. USA

Bruins vs. Flyers Noon Ch 4

Avalanche vs. Blues 3:30 p.m. NBCS

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, Game 1 5 p.m. NHL

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, Game 1 (JIP) 6 p.m. NBCS

Canucks vs. Wild, Game 1 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Liga MX: Guadalajara vs. Santos Laguna 5 p.m. FS1

Tennis World TeamTennis final 9 a.m. Ch 13

WNBA Mercury vs. New York 10 a.m. ESPN

Atlanta vs. Indiana 12:30 p.m. NBA

Dallas vs. Las Vegas 3 p.m. ESPN

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB Dodgers at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM

NHL Playoffs Coyotes vs. Predators, Game 1 11 a.m. 1450-AM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish

