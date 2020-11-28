Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula One race 7 a.m. ESPN2
Basketball, men’s
Mass.-Lowell at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN
Richmond at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN
Hall of Fame Classic TBA 11 a.m. ESPN2
Hall of Fame Classic TBA 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland Noon BTN
Florida A&M at Georgia Noon SEC
Hofstra at Rutgers 2 p.m. BTN
Houston Baptist at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A
North Dakota State at Creighton 2:30 p.m. FS1
Houston vs. Texas Tech 3 p.m. ESPN
San Francisco vs. Rhode Island 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Oakland at Michigan 4 p.m. BTN
Eastern Illinois at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1
Virginia Tech vs. South Florida 6 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women’s
Belmont at Kentucky 2 p.m. SEC
Golf
European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf
NCAA hockey
Arizona State at Wisconsin 3 p.m. FSAZ
NFL
Cardinals at Patriots 11 a.m. Ch 11
Chargers at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 13
Chiefs at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Bears at Packers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Skating
NHK Trophy 2 p.m. Ch 4
Skiing
World Cup 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Udinese at Lazio 4:25 a.m. ESPNEWS
EPL: Man. United at Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Tottenham at Chelsea 9:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Wolverhampton at Arsenal 12:10 p.m. NBCS
MLS Playoffs: N. England at Orlando City 1 p.m. Ch 9
MLS Playoffs: Nashville at Columbus 6 p.m. ESPN
Volleyball, women’s
LSU at Alabama 9:30 a.m. ESPNU
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, women’s
NAU at Arizona Noon 1400-AM
NFL
Cardinals at Patriots 11 a.m. 1450-AM
Chargers at Bills 11 a.m.. 1490-AM*
Chiefs at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
Bears at Packers 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM.
Note: Matchups subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
