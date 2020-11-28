 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 7 a.m. ESPN2

Basketball, men’s

Mass.-Lowell at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN

Richmond at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN

Hall of Fame Classic TBA 11 a.m. ESPN2

Hall of Fame Classic TBA 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland Noon BTN

Florida A&M at Georgia Noon SEC

Hofstra at Rutgers 2 p.m. BTN

Houston Baptist at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A

North Dakota State at Creighton 2:30 p.m. FS1

Houston vs. Texas Tech 3 p.m. ESPN

San Francisco vs. Rhode Island 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Oakland at Michigan 4 p.m. BTN

Eastern Illinois at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1

Virginia Tech vs. South Florida 6 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women’s

Belmont at Kentucky 2 p.m. SEC

Golf

European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf

NCAA hockey

Arizona State at Wisconsin 3 p.m. FSAZ

NFL

Cardinals at Patriots 11 a.m. Ch 11

Chargers at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 13

Chiefs at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Bears at Packers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Skating

NHK Trophy 2 p.m. Ch 4

Skiing

World Cup 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Udinese at Lazio 4:25 a.m. ESPNEWS

EPL: Man. United at Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Tottenham at Chelsea 9:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Wolverhampton at Arsenal 12:10 p.m. NBCS

MLS Playoffs: N. England at Orlando City 1 p.m. Ch 9

MLS Playoffs: Nashville at Columbus 6 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball, women’s

LSU at Alabama 9:30 a.m. ESPNU

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women’s

NAU at Arizona Noon 1400-AM

NFL

Cardinals at Patriots 11 a.m. 1450-AM

Chargers at Bills 11 a.m.. 1490-AM*

Chiefs at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Bears at Packers 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM.

Note: Matchups subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

