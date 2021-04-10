 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Bowling

The U.S. Open 11 a.m. FS1

Curling

World Championship 3 p.m. NBCS

Golf

The Masters, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13

MLB

Yankees-Rays or Cubs-Pirates 10 a.m. MLB

Reds at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Nationals at Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB

Phillies at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Celtics at Nuggets Noon NBA

Heat at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA

NCAA baseball

Missouri at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

Virginia at Clemson 10 a.m. ESPN2

Mississippi State at Auburn Noon SEC

Ohio State at Michigan 1 p.m. ESPN2

Florida State at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at Oregon 4 p.m. Pac-12N

NHL

Sabres at Flyers 11 a.m. NHL

Coyotes at Golden Knights 1 p.m. BSAZ+

Penguins at Devils 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Atalanta at Florentina 11:30 a.m. Ch 9

Liga MX: Mazatlan at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s

Indiana at Penn State 11 a.m. BTN

Northwestern at Wisconsin 1 p.m. BTN

UCLA at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Softball

Minnesota at Northwestern 9 a.m. BTN

LSU at Missouri 11 a.m. ESPNU

UCLA at Oregon Noon Pac-12N

Georgia at Kentucky 3 p.m. SEC

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

Reds at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News