Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR race Noon NBCS

Baseball

KBO: Doosan Bears at Kia Tigers 12:55 a.m. ESPN

Beach volleyball

Champions Cup series 1:30 p.m. Ch 4

Bowling

PBA Championship 9 a.m. CBSS

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Horse racing

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1

MLB

Exhibition: Mets at Yankees 4 p.m. MLB

Exhibition: White Sox at Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN

Exhibition: D-backs at Dodgers 6 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Southampton at Bournemouth 5:55 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma 8 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Leicester City at Tottenham 8 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: Torino at Florentino 10:25 a.m. ESPN

MLS: Chicago vs San Jose 5 p.m FS1

USL: Reno at Sacramento 6 p.m. ESPN2

MLS: Seattle vs. Vancouver 7:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s

NWSL: OL Reign vs. Chicago (T) 6:30 p.m. CBSS

Tennis

World TeamTennis 10:30 a.m. Ch 13

Legend: (T) — taped

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

