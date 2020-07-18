Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR race Noon NBCS
Baseball
KBO: Doosan Bears at Kia Tigers 12:55 a.m. ESPN
Beach volleyball
Champions Cup series 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
Bowling
PBA Championship 9 a.m. CBSS
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Horse racing
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
MLB
Exhibition: Mets at Yankees 4 p.m. MLB
Exhibition: White Sox at Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN
Exhibition: D-backs at Dodgers 6 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Southampton at Bournemouth 5:55 a.m. NBCS
Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma 8 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Leicester City at Tottenham 8 a.m. NBCS
Serie A: Torino at Florentino 10:25 a.m. ESPN
MLS: Chicago vs San Jose 5 p.m FS1
USL: Reno at Sacramento 6 p.m. ESPN2
MLS: Seattle vs. Vancouver 7:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s
NWSL: OL Reign vs. Chicago (T) 6:30 p.m. CBSS
Tennis
World TeamTennis 10:30 a.m. Ch 13
Legend: (T) — taped
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!