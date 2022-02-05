Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR race 4 p.m. Ch 11
Basketball, men's
Maryland at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 13
Providence at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1
Maryland at Ohio State 11 a.m. Ch 13
Loyola Chicago at Missouri State Noon ESPNU
Nevada at San Diego State 2 p.m. CBSS
Washington at Stanford 2 p.m. ESPNU
Minnesota at Iowa 2:30 p.m. BTN
Houston at Cincinnati 4 p.m. ESPN2
Wyoming at Fresno State 5 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Tennessee at UConn 10 a.m. Ch 11
Louisville at Syracuse 10 a.m. BSAZ
Texas A&M at Kentucky 10 a.m. ESPN2
Tulane at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU
Florida at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC
Boston College at Virginia Tech Noon BSAZ
Illinois at Wisconsin Noon BTN
Creighton at Marquette Noon FS1
Oregon State at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Alabama at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC
Baylor at Texas 2 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A
Stanford at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Iowa at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN
Bowling
PBA U.S. Open 3 p.m. FS1
Golf
Asian Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13
NBA
Nets at Nuggets 1:30 p.m. NBA
Hawks at Mavericks 4 p.m. ESPN
Bucks at Clippers 7 p.m. NBA
NFL
Pro Bowl 1 p.m. Ch 9
Pro Bowl 1 p.m. ESPN
Olympics
See schedule, Page C18
Soccer, women's
FASL: Man. City at Chelsea 5:30 a.m. CNBC
Track and field
Boston Grand Prix 10 a.m. Ch 4
Wrestling, NCAA
Nebraska at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, women's
Oregon State at Arizona Noon 1400-AM
NFL
Pro Bowl 1 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)