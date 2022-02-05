 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR race 4 p.m. Ch 11

Basketball, men's

Maryland at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 13

Providence at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1

Maryland at Ohio State 11 a.m. Ch 13

Loyola Chicago at Missouri State Noon ESPNU

Nevada at San Diego State 2 p.m. CBSS

Washington at Stanford 2 p.m. ESPNU

Minnesota at Iowa 2:30 p.m. BTN

Houston at Cincinnati 4 p.m. ESPN2

Wyoming at Fresno State 5 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Tennessee at UConn 10 a.m. Ch 11

Louisville at Syracuse 10 a.m. BSAZ

Texas A&M at Kentucky 10 a.m. ESPN2

Tulane at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU

Florida at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC

Boston College at Virginia Tech Noon BSAZ

Illinois at Wisconsin Noon BTN

Creighton at Marquette Noon FS1

Oregon State at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Alabama at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC

Baylor at Texas 2 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Stanford at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Iowa at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN

Bowling

PBA U.S. Open 3 p.m. FS1

Golf

Asian Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13

NBA

Nets at Nuggets 1:30 p.m. NBA

Hawks at Mavericks 4 p.m. ESPN

Bucks at Clippers 7 p.m. NBA

NFL

Pro Bowl 1 p.m. Ch 9

Pro Bowl 1 p.m. ESPN

Olympics

See schedule, Page C18

Soccer, women's

FASL: Man. City at Chelsea 5:30 a.m. CNBC

Track and field

Boston Grand Prix 10 a.m. Ch 4

Wrestling, NCAA

Nebraska at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women's

Oregon State at Arizona Noon 1400-AM

NFL

Pro Bowl 1 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

