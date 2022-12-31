 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Providence at DePaul 12:30 p.m. FS1

Cincinnati at Temple 1 p.m. ESPN

Tulsa at SMU 1 p.m. ESPNU

USC at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Maryland at Michigan 2:30 p.m. FS1

Memphis at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPN

Belmont at Southern Illinois 3 p.m. ESPNU

Iowa at Penn State 3:30 p.m. BTN

Butler at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1

UCLA at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Ohio State at Northwestern 5:30 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women's NCAA

Louisville at Duke 10 a.m. BSAZ

Villanova at Xavier 10 a.m. CBSS

Alabama at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC

Wisconsin vs. Purdue 11 a.m. BTN

Nebraska at Indiana 11 a.m. ESPN

Davidson at Fordham Noon CBSS

Florida at Texas A&M Noon SEC

Iowa at Illinois 1 p.m. BTN

Air Force at New Mexico 2 p.m. CBSS

Missouri at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC

USC at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Mississippi at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC

NC State at Syracuse 5 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Cardinals at Falcons 11 a.m. Ch 11

Dolphins at Patriots 11 a.m. Ch 13

Vikings at Packers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Steelers at Ravens 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Rangers at Panthers 3 p.m. NHL Islanders at Kraken 6 p.m. ESPN

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL

Cardinals at Falcons 11 a.m. 1450-AM

Panthers at Buccaneers 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Vikings at Packers 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Steelers at Ravens 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

