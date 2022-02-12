Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
UConn at St. John’s 10 a.m. Ch 11
Maryland at Purdue 11 a.m. Ch 13
Northwestern at Illinois Noon BTN
UAB at Old Dominion Noon ESPNU
Nebraska at Iowa Noon FS1
Colorado State at Boise State Noon FS1
Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago 2 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's
Clemson at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ
Duquesne at UMass 10 a.m. CBSS
South Carolina at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPN2
VCU at Dayton 10 a.m. ESPNU
Xavier at Providence 10 a.m. FS1
Vanderbilt at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC
NC State at Duke Noon BSAZ
Notre Dame at Louisville Noon ESPN
UCF at South Florida Noon ESPN2
Arizona State at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Kentucky at Alabama Noon SEC
UConn at Marquette 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Oregon at Oregon State 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Mississippi at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC
Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13
NBA
Hawks at Celtics Noon Ch 9
NFL
Super Bowl: Bengals vs. Rams 4 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, women's
FASL: Man. United at Man. City 5:30 a.m. CNBC
Softball
Duke vs. Utah 8 a.m. Pac-12N
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, women's
Arizona State at Arizona Noon 1400-AM
NBA
Hawks at Celtics Noon 1490-AM*
NFL
Super Bowl: Bengals vs. Rams 4 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)