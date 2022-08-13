Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR Cup race Noon USA
Basketball, men's
Exhibition: Kentucky vs. Bahamas 9 a.m. SEC
Big3 League playoffs 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Golf
European Tour, final round 3:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
U.S. Women’s Amateur, final 4 p.m. Golf
Hockey
Juniors: Slovakia vs. Finland 11 a.m. NHL
Juniors: Latvia vs. Czechia 3 p.m. NHL
Juniors: United States vs. Sweden 7 p.m. NHL
Little League
Softball World Series semifinal 10 a.m. ESPN
Softball World Series semifinal 1 p.m. ESPN
MLB
Phillies at Mets 10:30 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Rockies Noon BSAZ
Twins at Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB
Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL preseason
Vikings at Raiders 1:25 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men's
EPL: West Ham at Nottingham 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Tottenham at Chelsea 8:30 a.m. USA
MLS: Minnesota at Nashville 6 a.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
U-20: Japan vs. Ghana 9:50 a.m. FS2
U-20: U. States vs. Netherlands 3:50 p.m. FS1
NWSL: Chicago at Angel City 5 p.m. CBSS
U-20: France vs. Canada 6:50 p.m. FS2
WNBA
Lynx at Sun 10 a.m. Ch 9
Storm at Aces Noon Ch 9
Sky at Mercury 2 p.m. BSAZ+
Wings at Sparks 4 p.m. NBA
Sky at Mercury (T) 4:30 p.m. BSAZ
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
D-backs at Rockies Noon 1490-AM
Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)