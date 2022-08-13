 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race Noon USA

Basketball, men's

Exhibition: Kentucky vs. Bahamas 9 a.m. SEC

Big3 League playoffs 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Golf

European Tour, final round 3:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

U.S. Women’s Amateur, final 4 p.m. Golf

Hockey

Juniors: Slovakia vs. Finland 11 a.m. NHL

Juniors: Latvia vs. Czechia 3 p.m. NHL

Juniors: United States vs. Sweden 7 p.m. NHL

Little League

Softball World Series semifinal 10 a.m. ESPN

Softball World Series semifinal 1 p.m. ESPN

MLB

Phillies at Mets 10:30 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Rockies Noon BSAZ

Twins at Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL preseason

Vikings at Raiders 1:25 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men's

EPL: West Ham at Nottingham 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Tottenham at Chelsea 8:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Minnesota at Nashville 6 a.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

U-20: Japan vs. Ghana 9:50 a.m. FS2

U-20: U. States vs. Netherlands 3:50 p.m. FS1

NWSL: Chicago at Angel City 5 p.m. CBSS

U-20: France vs. Canada 6:50 p.m. FS2

WNBA

Lynx at Sun 10 a.m. Ch 9

Storm at Aces Noon Ch 9

Sky at Mercury 2 p.m. BSAZ+

Wings at Sparks 4 p.m. NBA

Sky at Mercury (T) 4:30 p.m. BSAZ

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

D-backs at Rockies Noon 1490-AM

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

