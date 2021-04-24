 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

IndyCar race 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR race 11 a.m. Ch 11

Baseball

Tennessee at Texas A&M 10 a.m. SEC

Duke at Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU

Washington State at California Noon Pac-12N

Northwestern at Iowa 2 p.m. BTN

UCSB at Long Beach State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Bowling

PBA Playoffs 10:30 a.m. FS1

Golf European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Hockey

Colorado at Tucson 1 p.m. Ch 8/58

MLB

D-backs at Braves 10 a.m. BSAZ

Yankees-Indians or Mariners-Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB

Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Celtics at Hornets 10:15 a.m. ESPN

Suns at Nets 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Nets (JIP) 1:30 p.m. BSAZ

Bucks at Hawks 4:30 p.m. NBA

Kings at Warriors 7 p.m. NBA

NHL

Bruins at Penguins Noon Ch 4

Blue Jackets at Lightning 4 p.m. NBCS

Soccer (M)

Serie A: Udinese at Benevento 3:25 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Burnley at Wolverhampton 4 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester U. at Leeds United 6 a.m. NBCS

MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy 2:30 p.m. FS1

Softball

Northwestern at Michigan 9 a.m. BTN

LSU at Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPN2

Wisconsin at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN

Georgia at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2

Washington at UCLA 1 p.m. ESPN2

Missouri at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate 2 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO SUNDAY

Hockey

Colorado at Tucson 1 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB

D-backs at Braves 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

