Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Hockey, men's

Juniors: Finland vs. Germany Noon NHL

Juniors: Sweden vs. Russia 2:30 p.m. NHL

Juniors: Czech Republic at Canada 5 p.m. NHL

Juniors: United States vs. Slovakia 7:30 p.m. NHL

NBA

Pacers at Bulls 6 p.m. NBA

NFL

Rams at Vikings 11 a.m. Ch 11

Bills at Patriots 11 a.m. Ch 13

Steelers at Chiefs 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Washington at Cowboys 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Southampton at West Ham 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Crystal Palace at Tottenham 8 a.m. USA

EPL: Chelsea at Aston Villa 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Brentford at Brighton 1 p.m. NBCS

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL

Rams at Vikings 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Steelers at Chiefs 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Washington at Cowboys 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

Washington at Cowboys 6:20 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

