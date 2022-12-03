 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Maine at Marist 8:30 a.m. ESPNU

Michigan vs. Kentucky 11 a.m. Ch 9

South Alabama at UAB Noon ESPNU

Stetson at Florida Noon SEC

St. John’s at Iowa State 1 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado at Washington 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah at Washington State 2 p.m. ESPNU

SE Missouri State at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

Nebraska at Creighton 2:30 p.m. FS1

Minnesota at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN

Oregon at UCLA 3 p.m. ESPN

California at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12N

People are also reading…

Northwestern at Michigan State 5 p.m. BTN

Stanford at Arizona State 5 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at USC 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's NCAA

Ohio State at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

Vanderbilt at Tennessee-Martin 10 a.m. SEC

Virginia Tech at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2

UConn at Notre Dame 1 p.m. Ch 9

Xavier at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1

Football NCAA Playoff Selection Show 10 a.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4

NBA

Suns at Spurs 2 p.m. BSAZ

Pacers at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA

NFL

Jets at Vikings 11 a.m. Ch 13

Dolphins at 49ers 2 p.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Bengals 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Colts at Cowboys 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Wild at Stars 1 p.m. NHL

Blackhawks at Islanders 5:30 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's World Cup

France vs. Poland 8 a.m. FS1

England vs. Senegal Noon FS1

Water polo

Men’s NCAA championship 4 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

California at Arizona 3 p.m. 1290-AM

California at Arizona 3 p.m. 107.5-FM

Basketball, women's NCAA

Arizona at New Mexico 1 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at San Jose 4 p.m. 1450-AM

NFL

Colts at Cowboys 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News