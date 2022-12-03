Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Maine at Marist 8:30 a.m. ESPNU
Michigan vs. Kentucky 11 a.m. Ch 9
South Alabama at UAB Noon ESPNU
Stetson at Florida Noon SEC
St. John’s at Iowa State 1 p.m. ESPN2
Colorado at Washington 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Utah at Washington State 2 p.m. ESPNU
SE Missouri State at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
Nebraska at Creighton 2:30 p.m. FS1
Minnesota at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN
Oregon at UCLA 3 p.m. ESPN
California at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Northwestern at Michigan State 5 p.m. BTN
Stanford at Arizona State 5 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon State at USC 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's NCAA
Ohio State at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN
Vanderbilt at Tennessee-Martin 10 a.m. SEC
Virginia Tech at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2
UConn at Notre Dame 1 p.m. Ch 9
Xavier at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1
Football NCAA Playoff Selection Show 10 a.m. ESPN
Golf
European Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4
NBA
Suns at Spurs 2 p.m. BSAZ
Pacers at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA
NFL
Jets at Vikings 11 a.m. Ch 13
Dolphins at 49ers 2 p.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Bengals 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Colts at Cowboys 6:15 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Wild at Stars 1 p.m. NHL
Blackhawks at Islanders 5:30 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's World Cup
France vs. Poland 8 a.m. FS1
England vs. Senegal Noon FS1
Water polo
Men’s NCAA championship 4 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
California at Arizona 3 p.m. 1290-AM
California at Arizona 3 p.m. 107.5-FM
Basketball, women's NCAA
Arizona at New Mexico 1 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at San Jose 4 p.m. 1450-AM
NFL
Colts at Cowboys 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)