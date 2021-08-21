Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR race Noon NBCS
Basketball, women's
Hall of Fame Enshrinement 4 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, third round 1 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
Hockey, women's
Russia at Canada 3 p.m. NHL
United States vs. Finland 6:30 p.m. NHL
Little League World Series
California vs. Ohio 6 a.m. ESPN
Hawaii vs. Nebraska 8 a.m. ESPN
Michigan vs. Texas 10 a.m. ESPN
Oregon vs. South Dakota 11 a.m. Ch 9
MLB
White Sox at Rays 10 a.m. TBS
D-backs at Rockies 1:10 p.m. BSAZ
Angels vs. Indians 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL preseason
Giants at Browns 10 a.m. NFL
49ers at Chargers 4:30 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Tottenham at Wolverhampton 6 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Chelsea at Arsenal 8:30 a.m. NBCS
Serie A: Juventus at Udinese 9:30 a.m. CBSS
Soccer (W)
Purdue at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC
Nebraska at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
NWSL: Orlando at Washington 1 p.m. CBSS
Tennis
Western & Southern Open finals 9 a.m. TEN
WNBA
Storm at Mystics Noon ESPN
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
D-backs at Rockies 1:10 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
