Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR race Noon NBCS

Basketball, women's

Hall of Fame Enshrinement 4 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, third round 1 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

Hockey, women's

Russia at Canada 3 p.m. NHL

United States vs. Finland 6:30 p.m. NHL

Little League World Series

California vs. Ohio 6 a.m. ESPN

Hawaii vs. Nebraska 8 a.m. ESPN

Michigan vs. Texas 10 a.m. ESPN

Oregon vs. South Dakota 11 a.m. Ch 9

MLB

White Sox at Rays 10 a.m. TBS

D-backs at Rockies 1:10 p.m. BSAZ

Angels vs. Indians 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL preseason

Giants at Browns 10 a.m. NFL

49ers at Chargers 4:30 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Tottenham at Wolverhampton 6 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Chelsea at Arsenal 8:30 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: Juventus at Udinese 9:30 a.m. CBSS

Soccer (W)

Purdue at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC

Nebraska at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

NWSL: Orlando at Washington 1 p.m. CBSS

Tennis

Western & Southern Open finals 9 a.m. TEN

WNBA

Storm at Mystics Noon ESPN

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

D-backs at Rockies 1:10 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

