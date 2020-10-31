Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 5 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR race Noon Ch 4
Golf European Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
NFL Vikings at Packers 11 a.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Ravens 11 a.m. Ch 13
49ers at Seahawks 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Cowboys at Eagles 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s Serie A: AC Milan at Uninese 4:25 a.m. ESPNEWS
EPL: Everton at Newcastle United 7 a.m. NBCS
MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
USL final: Phoenix Rising at Tampa Bay 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, women’s Virginia at Syracuse 10 a.m. FSAZ
Kentucky at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
Volleyball, women’s Missouri at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
RADIO SUNDAY
NFL Vikings at Packers 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
49ers at Seahawks 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
Cowboys at Eagles 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!