Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 5 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR race Noon Ch 4

Golf European Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

NFL Vikings at Packers 11 a.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Ravens 11 a.m. Ch 13

49ers at Seahawks 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Cowboys at Eagles 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s Serie A: AC Milan at Uninese 4:25 a.m. ESPNEWS

EPL: Everton at Newcastle United 7 a.m. NBCS

MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

USL final: Phoenix Rising at Tampa Bay 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, women’s Virginia at Syracuse 10 a.m. FSAZ

Kentucky at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Volleyball, women’s Missouri at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL Vikings at Packers 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

49ers at Seahawks 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Cowboys at Eagles 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

