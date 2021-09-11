 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Basketball

Lute Olson Tribute (T) 6 p.m. Pac-12A

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 12:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Red Sox at White Sox 11 a.m. TBS

D-backs at Mariners 1 p.m. BSAZ

Padres-Dodgers or Rangers-A’s 2 p.m. MLB

Yankees at Mets 5 p.m. ESPN

NFL

Seahawks at Colts 10 a.m. Ch 11

Cardinals at Titans 10 a.m. Ch 13

Packers at Saints 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Browns at Chiefs 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Bears at Rams 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Liverpool at Leeds United 8:30 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: Lazio at AC Milan 9 a.m. CBSS

Soccer, women's

TCU at Ohio State 9 a.m. BTN

Arizona State vs. Texas Tech 11 a.m. Pac-12A

Florida State at Auburn Noon ESPNU

NWSL: Portland at North Carolina Noon CBSS

Nebraska at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Loyola Marymount at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Virginia Tech at South Carolina 2 p.m. SEC

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. FS2

Tennis

U.S. Open, women’s doubles final 10 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, men’s singles final 1 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball

Wisconsin at Marquette 2:30 p.m. FS1

WNBA Mystics at Sky Noon Ch 9

Fever at Lynx; 4 p.m. NBA

Storm at Sparks 6 p.m. NBA

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL

Seahawks at Colts 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Cardinals at Titans 10 a.m. 1450-AM

Browns at Chiefs 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Bears at Rams 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

