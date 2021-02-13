 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Daytona 500 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Basketball, men’s Michigan at Wisconsin 11 a.m. Ch 13

Tulane at South Florida Noon ESPNU

Nebraska at Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Loyola-Chicago at Drake 1 p.m. ESPN2

Marquette at Seton Hall 1 p.m. FS1

Wichita State at SMU 2 p.m. ESPNU

Colgate at Army 4 p.m. CBSS

Oregon State at Arizona State 5 p.m. ESPN2

Minnesota at Maryland 5 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s VCU at Dayton 10 a.m. ESPNU

LSU at South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC

Northwestern at Ohio State 10:30 a.m. BTN

Washington at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Georgia at Missouri Noon SEC

Tennessee at Texas A&M 1 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi State at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC

Texas at Butler 3 p.m. ESPN2

Maryland at Nebraska 3 p.m. FS1

Alabama at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC

Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13

NBA Celtics at Wizards 11 a.m. NBA

Trail Blazers at Mavericks 5:45 p.m. NBA

Magic at Suns 6 p.m. FSAZ

Lakers at Nuggets 8 p.m. ESPN

Cavaliers at Clippers 8 p.m. NBA

NHL Capitals at Penguins 1 p.m. Ch 4

Avalanche at Golden Knights 5 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Serie A: Atalanta at Cagliari 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Manchester United at West Brom 7 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leeds United at Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCS

Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna 6 p.m. FS2

Tennis Australian Open, round of 16 5 p.m., TEN

Australian Open, round of 16 7 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open, round of 16 1 a.m. (Mon.) ESPN2

Volleyball Purdue at Michigan 3 p.m. BTN

Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Penn State at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. BTN

California at Stanford 6 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women’s Washington at Arizona Noon 1400-AM

Hockey Tucson at Ontario 2 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA Magic at Suns 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

