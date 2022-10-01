Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 4:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR race, Round of 12 11 a.m. Ch 4
Baseball
Triple-A Championship 4 p.m. MLB
Golf
European Tour, final round 3:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
MLB
Orioles at Yankees 10:30 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Giants 1 p.m. BSAZ
Mets at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN
People are also reading…
NBA preseason
Hornets at Celtics 10 a.m. NBA
Jazz vs. Raptors 3 p.m. NBA
Adelaide 36ers at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Adelaide 36ers at Suns 7 p.m. NBA
NFL
Vikings vs. Saints 6:30 a.m. NFL
Bills at Ravens 10 a.m. Ch 13
Cardinals at Panthers 1 p.m. Ch 11
Patriots at Packers 1:25 p.m. Ch 13
Chiefs at Buccaneers 5:15 p.m. Ch 4
NHL preseason
Wild at Blackhawks 4:30 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Aston Villa at Leeds 8:30 a.m. USA
MLS: LA FC at Portland Noon Ch 9
Indiana at Michigan 1 p.m. BTN
MLS: Seattle at Kansas City 2 p.m. FS1
Liga MX: Mazatlan at Santos Laguna 4 p.m. FS2
Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women's
Rutgers at Purdue 9 a.m. BTN
Northwestern at Illinois 11 a.m. BTN
Kentucky at LSU 11 a.m. SEC
California at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Texas A&M at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC
Penn at Dartmouth 9:30 a.m. ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN
Arkansas at Mississippi State 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
Texas at Texas Tech Noon ESPN2
Washington State at Stanford Noon Pac-12N
Missouri at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC
Iowa State at Kansas State 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Washington at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
Mets at Braves 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
NFL
Bills at Ravens 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Cardinals at Panthers 1 p.m. 1450-AM
Broncos at Raiders 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
Chiefs at Buccaneers 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)