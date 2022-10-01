 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR race, Round of 12 11 a.m. Ch 4

Baseball

Triple-A Championship 4 p.m. MLB

Golf

European Tour, final round 3:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB

Orioles at Yankees 10:30 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Giants 1 p.m. BSAZ

Mets at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA preseason

Hornets at Celtics 10 a.m. NBA

Jazz vs. Raptors 3 p.m. NBA

Adelaide 36ers at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Adelaide 36ers at Suns 7 p.m. NBA

NFL

Vikings vs. Saints 6:30 a.m. NFL

Bills at Ravens 10 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Panthers 1 p.m. Ch 11

Patriots at Packers 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Chiefs at Buccaneers 5:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL preseason

Wild at Blackhawks 4:30 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Aston Villa at Leeds 8:30 a.m. USA

MLS: LA FC at Portland Noon Ch 9

Indiana at Michigan 1 p.m. BTN

MLS: Seattle at Kansas City 2 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Mazatlan at Santos Laguna 4 p.m. FS2

Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's

Rutgers at Purdue 9 a.m. BTN

Northwestern at Illinois 11 a.m. BTN

Kentucky at LSU 11 a.m. SEC

California at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Texas A&M at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

Penn at Dartmouth 9:30 a.m. ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN

Arkansas at Mississippi State 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

Texas at Texas Tech Noon ESPN2

Washington State at Stanford Noon Pac-12N

Missouri at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC

Iowa State at Kansas State 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Washington at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

Mets at Braves 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Bills at Ravens 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Cardinals at Panthers 1 p.m. 1450-AM

Broncos at Raiders 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Chiefs at Buccaneers 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

