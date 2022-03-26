 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 9:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball, NCAA

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame 9 a.m. ESPNN

Michigan at Nebraska 9 a.m. BTN

Georgia at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC

Army at Navy 11 a.m. CBSS

Alabama at Mississippi State Noon SEC

Basketball, men's

NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Kansas 11 a.m. Ch 13

NCAA Tournament: St. Peter’s vs. North Carolina 2 p.m. Ch 13

Basketball, women's

NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Stanford 6 p.m. ESPN

Beach volleyball, NCAA

Washington vs. California 8 a.m Pac-12N

Stanford vs. Utah 9 a.m. Pac-12N

California vs. Oregon 10 a.m. Pac-12N

Washington vs. USC 11:15 a.m. Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, final round 2 a.m. Golf

Match Play semifinals 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Match Play 11 a.m. Golf

Match Play finals Noon Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

Hockey, NCAA

NCAA Tournament: Minnesota vs. Western Michigan 1 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament: Quinnipiac vs. Michigan 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

MLB spring training

Cardinals vs. Mets 10 a.m. MLB

White Sox vs. Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB

NBA

76ers at Suns 3 p.m. BSAZ

Hornets at Nets 4:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Lightning at Islanders 11 a.m. TNT

Coyotes at Jets 4 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland 1 p.m. ESPN

Panama at United States 4 p.m. FS1

Softball, NCAA

LSU at Arkansas 10 a.m. ESPN2

Tennessee at Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU

Arizona State at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12N

UCLA at Washington 4 p.m. ESPNU

Tennis

Miami Open 8 a.m. TEN

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Kansas 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA Tournament: St. Peter’s vs. North Carolina 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

Basketball, women's

NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. South Carolina 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Stanford 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

