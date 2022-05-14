Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR race Noon FS1
Baseball
Miami at Florida State 9 a.m. ESPN2
Penn State at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN
Mississippi State at Texas A&M 10 a.m. SEC
Nebraska at Illinois Noon ESPN2
Oregon at Arizona State Noon Pac-12A
Alabama at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC
Bowling
PBA Playoffs final 11 a.m. Ch 11
Football
USFL: Birmingham vs. Philadelphia 9 a.m. Ch 4
USFL: Pittsburgh vs. Houston 1 p.m. Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 13
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
Hockey
Italy vs. Canada 2 p.m. NHL
Austria vs. United States 6 a.m. NHL
Czech Republic vs. Sweden 10 a.m. NHL
MLB
Blue Jays-Rays or Mariners-Mets 10:30 a.m. MLB
Cubs at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Phillies at Dodgers 1:30 p.m. MLB
Giants at Cardinals 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
Bucks at Celtics, Game 7 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Mavericks at Suns, Game 7 5 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs
Penguins at Rangers, Game 7 4 p.m. TBS
Stars at Flames, Game 7 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Rugby
NCAA men’s, women’s finals 1 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
EPL: Burnley at Tottenham 4 a.m. USA
Serie A: Genoa at Napoli 6 a.m. CBSS
EPL: Man City at West Ham 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Brentford at Everton 8:30 a.m. USA
MLS: New England at Atlanta 10:30 a.m. ESPN
MLS: Minnesota at Seattle 1 p.m. ESPN
USL: Tampa Bay at Phoenix Rising 6 p.m. ESPN2
Softball
NCAA Selection Show 4 p.m. ESPN2
Swimming
U.S. National Championships Noon Ch 4
Track and field
Pac-12 Championships 1 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO SUNDAY
Baseball
Oregon State at Arizona Noon 1290-AM
MLB
Cubs at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA Playoffs
Mavericks at Suns, Game 7 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)