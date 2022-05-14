 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR race Noon FS1

Baseball

Miami at Florida State 9 a.m. ESPN2

Penn State at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN

Mississippi State at Texas A&M 10 a.m. SEC

Nebraska at Illinois Noon ESPN2

Oregon at Arizona State Noon Pac-12A

Alabama at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

Bowling

PBA Playoffs final 11 a.m. Ch 11

Football

USFL: Birmingham vs. Philadelphia 9 a.m. Ch 4

USFL: Pittsburgh vs. Houston 1 p.m. Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 13

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

Hockey

Italy vs. Canada 2 p.m. NHL

Austria vs. United States 6 a.m. NHL

Czech Republic vs. Sweden 10 a.m. NHL

MLB

Blue Jays-Rays or Mariners-Mets 10:30 a.m. MLB

Cubs at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Phillies at Dodgers 1:30 p.m. MLB

Giants at Cardinals 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Bucks at Celtics, Game 7 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Mavericks at Suns, Game 7 5 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Penguins at Rangers, Game 7 4 p.m. TBS

Stars at Flames, Game 7 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Rugby

NCAA men’s, women’s finals 1 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Burnley at Tottenham 4 a.m. USA

Serie A: Genoa at Napoli 6 a.m. CBSS

EPL: Man City at West Ham 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Brentford at Everton 8:30 a.m. USA

MLS: New England at Atlanta 10:30 a.m. ESPN

MLS: Minnesota at Seattle 1 p.m. ESPN

USL: Tampa Bay at Phoenix Rising 6 p.m. ESPN2

Softball

NCAA Selection Show 4 p.m. ESPN2

Swimming

U.S. National Championships Noon Ch 4

Track and field

Pac-12 Championships 1 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO SUNDAY

Baseball

Oregon State at Arizona Noon 1290-AM

MLB

Cubs at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA Playoffs

Mavericks at Suns, Game 7 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

