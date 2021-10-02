 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race 11 a.m. Ch 4

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB

Rockies at D-backs Noon BSAZ

Brewers at Dodgers Noon TBS

NBA preseason

Nets at Lakers 12:30 PM NBA

NFL

Chiefs at Eagles 10 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Rams 1 p.m. Ch 11

Ravens at Broncos 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Buccaneers at Patriots 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL preseason

Jets at Canucks 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Leicester at Crystal Palace 6 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Man. City at Liverpool 8:30 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan 11:45 a.m. CBSS

USL: New Mexico at Louisville Noon ESPN2

MLS: Inter Miami at Portland 2:30 p.m. FS1

UCLA at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N

California at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12N

MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, women's

Rutgers at Ohio State 9 a.m. BTN

Arkansas at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPNU

Providence at Georgetown 11:30 a.m. FS1

Mississippi at Florida Noon SEC

USC at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A

UCLA at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Volleyball

Texas A&M at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC

Oregon at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Alabama at Auburn Noon ESPNU

Michigan State at Nebraska 1 p.m. BTN

USC at Washington 1 p.m. Pac-12N

WNBA Playoffs

Sun at Sky, Game 3 10 a.m. ESPN

Aces at Mercury, Game 3 Noon Ch 9

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

Rockies at D-backs (JIP) 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Panthers at Cowboys 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Cardinals at Rams 1 p.m. 1450-AM

Buccaneers at Patriots 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona forward Cate Reese talks UA's expectations, lessons learned from trip to national championship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News