Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR Cup race 11 a.m. Ch 4
Golf
European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
MLB
Rockies at D-backs Noon BSAZ
Brewers at Dodgers Noon TBS
NBA preseason
Nets at Lakers 12:30 PM NBA
NFL
Chiefs at Eagles 10 a.m. Ch 13
Cardinals at Rams 1 p.m. Ch 11
Ravens at Broncos 1:25 p.m. Ch 13
Buccaneers at Patriots 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL preseason
Jets at Canucks 4 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Leicester at Crystal Palace 6 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Man. City at Liverpool 8:30 a.m. NBCS
Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan 11:45 a.m. CBSS
USL: New Mexico at Louisville Noon ESPN2
MLS: Inter Miami at Portland 2:30 p.m. FS1
UCLA at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N
California at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12N
MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, women's
Rutgers at Ohio State 9 a.m. BTN
Arkansas at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPNU
Providence at Georgetown 11:30 a.m. FS1
Mississippi at Florida Noon SEC
USC at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A
UCLA at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Volleyball
Texas A&M at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC
Oregon at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Alabama at Auburn Noon ESPNU
Michigan State at Nebraska 1 p.m. BTN
USC at Washington 1 p.m. Pac-12N
WNBA Playoffs
Sun at Sky, Game 3 10 a.m. ESPN
Aces at Mercury, Game 3 Noon Ch 9
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
Rockies at D-backs (JIP) 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
NFL
Panthers at Cowboys 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Cardinals at Rams 1 p.m. 1450-AM
Buccaneers at Patriots 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)