 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar race 10 a.m. Ch 4

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 15 4 a.m. CNBC

Golf European Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour 6:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Phillies at Marlins, Game 1 10 a.m. MLB

Cubs at Brewers 11 a.m. TBS

Mariners at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ

Phillies at Marlins, Game 2 10 a.m. MLB

Astros at Dodgers 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Clippers vs. Nuggets, Game 6 10 a.m. ESPN

NFL

Packers at Vikings 10 a.m. Ch 11

Dolphins at Patriots 10 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at 49ers 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Cowboys at Rams 5:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL Playoffs

Islanders vs. Lightning, Game 4 Noon Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

EPL: West Bromwich vs. Leicester City 5:30 a.m. NBCS

Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS1

Softball

Team Pendley vs. Team Warren 10 a.m. ESPN2

Team Wagner vs. Team Fagan 1 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

U.S. Open, men’s final 1 p.m. ESPN

WNBA

Dallas vs. New York 9 a.m. CBSS

Las Vegas vs. Seattle Noon Ch 9

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB Mariners at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Greg Hansen: Cut by 5 NFL teams, ex-Wildcat Rick Elmore wrote new playbook
Greg Hansen

Greg Hansen: Cut by 5 NFL teams, ex-Wildcat Rick Elmore wrote new playbook

  • Updated

If you spend any time talking to the 32-year-old Rick Elmore — business owner, married, father of two, graduate of the UA's Eller College of Business — you are tempted to dispatch a note to UA football coach Kevin Sumlim and every other coach on campus. It would be a simple note:

You should arrange to have Rick Elmore talk to your athletes about life after sports.

In fact, Elmore could expedite the process.

+3
Lute's best coaching job at Arizona? 2001-02 season included impossibly tough nonconference slate
Arizona Wildcats basketball

Lute's best coaching job at Arizona? 2001-02 season included impossibly tough nonconference slate

  • Updated

Plenty has been said and written about Lute Olson, who died Aug. 27 at age 85, and the teams he led to greatness. Arizona won its first Pac-10 title in 1986, Olson's third season in Tucson. The 1988 Wildcats made the Final Four for the first time in program history, and the 1994 team followed suit. The UA won it all in 1997, then returned to the Final Four in 2001.

High school football teams return to practice, but who will they play? 'No idea,' one coach says
High Schools

High school football teams return to practice, but who will they play? 'No idea,' one coach says

  • Updated

Following approval from their respective school districts, Marana, Mountain View, Sunnyside and Desert View have started practicing and are beyond Phase 1 of the AIA’s re-entry plan. Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge, the lone private high schools with football programs in Southern Arizona, have been able to operate under their own direction.Although these schools have started preparing for the '20 season, opponents for the season-opening week are mysteries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Fans pay tribute to Lute Olson outside McKale Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News