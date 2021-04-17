 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR race Noon Ch 11

IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Bowling

PBA Super Slam 9:30 a.m. Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

MLB

D-backs at Nationals 10 a.m. BSAZ

Astros at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB

Braves at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Pelicans at Knicks 10:15 a.m. ESPN

Nets at Heat 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Kings at Mavericks 4:30 p.m. NBA

Timberwolves at Clippers 7 p.m. NBA

NCAA baseball

Grand Canyon at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ

NCAA football

FCS Selection Show 8:30 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA softball

Florida at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

Ohio State at Indiana 11:30 a.m. BTN

Baylor at Oklahoma State Noon ESPN2

Arizona at Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Mississippi State at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

Texas at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennessee at South Carolina 3 p.m. SEC

NHL

Capitals at Bruins 9 a.m. Ch 4

Rangers at Devils Noon NHL

Islanders at Flyers 3:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Fulham at Arsenal 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Burnley at Manchester United 7:55 a.m., NBCS

MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami Noon Ch 9

MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus 2:30 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna 5 p.m. FS2

Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women’s

Big East final: Butler vs. Georgetown 8 a.m. FS1

Big Ten final: Iowa vs. Wisconsin 9 a.m. BTN

Volleyball

Sweet 16: Baylor vs. Nebraska 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

Sweet 16: Penn State vs. Texas 2 p.m. ESPNU

Sweet 16: Ohio State vs. Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Sweet 16: Oregon vs. Purdue 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Sweet 16: W. Kentucky vs. Kentucky 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SUNDAY

Hockey

Tucson at Henderson 5 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB

D-backs at Nationals 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News