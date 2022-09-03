Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
NASCAR Cup race 3 p.m. USA
Basketball
Big3 League Celebrity Game 1 p.m. Ch 13
Boxing
PBC Fight Night 5 p.m. Ch 11
Cycling
Tour of Spain, Stage 15 7 a.m. CNBC
Football, NCAA
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Noon ESPN2
Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee 4 p.m. ESPNU
Florida State vs. LSU 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Golf
European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
Hockey, women's
IIHF Bronze Medal Game 6 a.m. NHL
IIHF Gold Medal Game 10:30 a.m. NHL
MLB
Yankees at Rays 10:30 a.m. MLB
Brewers at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Astros at Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB
Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
EPL: Leicester City at Brighton 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Arsenal at Man. United 8:30 a.m. USA
MLS: Atlanta United at Portland 2:30 p.m. Ch 11
San Jose State at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women's
Kansas at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
Cal Poly at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Alabama at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennis U.S. Open, round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2
Volleyball
Florida at Minnesota 10:30 a.m. BTN
Texas at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N
WNBA
Sky at Sun, Game 3 10 a.m. ESPN2
Aces at Storm, Game 3 Noon Ch 9
RADIO SUNDAY
Football
Florida State vs. LSU 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
MLB
Brewers at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)