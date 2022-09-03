 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

NASCAR Cup race 3 p.m. USA

Basketball

Big3 League Celebrity Game 1 p.m. Ch 13

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 5 p.m. Ch 11

Cycling

Tour of Spain, Stage 15 7 a.m. CNBC

Football, NCAA

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Noon ESPN2

Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee 4 p.m. ESPNU

Florida State vs. LSU 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

Hockey, women's

IIHF Bronze Medal Game 6 a.m. NHL

IIHF Gold Medal Game 10:30 a.m. NHL

MLB

Yankees at Rays 10:30 a.m. MLB

Brewers at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Astros at Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB

Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

EPL: Leicester City at Brighton 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Arsenal at Man. United 8:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Atlanta United at Portland 2:30 p.m. Ch 11

San Jose State at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's

Kansas at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Cal Poly at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Alabama at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis U.S. Open, round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2

Volleyball

Florida at Minnesota 10:30 a.m. BTN

Texas at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N

WNBA

Sky at Sun, Game 3 10 a.m. ESPN2

Aces at Storm, Game 3 Noon Ch 9

RADIO SUNDAY

Football

Florida State vs. LSU 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

MLB

Brewers at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

