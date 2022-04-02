 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball, NCAA

Northwestern at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

Texas at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN

Basketball, men's

HBCU All-Star Game 1 p.m. Ch 13

Basketball, women's

Title game: UConn vs. S. Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

Bowling

The USBC Masters 10 a.m. Ch 11

Golf

Drive, Chip and Putt finals 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

Hockey

AHL: Texas at Chicago 1 p.m. NHL

MLB spring training

Marlins vs. Mets 10 a.m. MLB

Rockies vs. White Sox 1 p.m. MLB

NBA

Mavericks at Bucks 10 a.m. Ch 9

Nuggets at Lakers 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Suns at Thunder 4 p.m. BSAZ

Heat at Raptors 4 p.m. NBA

Pelicans at Clippers 6:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Islanders at Devils 1 p.m. TNT

Flyers at Rangers 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Everton at West Ham United 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Newcastle at Tottenham 8:30 a.m. USA

Serie A: Inter Milan at Juventus 11:45 a.m. CBSS

MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland 1:30 p.m. FS1

Softball, NCAA

Illinois at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN2

Mississippi State at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

South Carolina at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Oregon at UCLA Noon Pac-12N

Georgia at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC

Utah at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Swimming

Open Water Championships 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Tennis

Miami Open, men’s final 10 a.m. TEN

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women's

Title game: UConn vs. S. Carolina 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Mavericks at Bucks 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

