Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race 11 a.m. Ch 4

Golf European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

Champions, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

NLCS: Dodgers at Braves, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TBS

NFL

Dolphins vs. Jaguars 6:30 a.m. Ch 13

Chargers at Ravens 10 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Browns 1:05 p.m. Ch 11

Cowboys at Patriots 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Seahawks at Steelers 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Stars at Senators 2 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: West Ham United at Everton 6 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Tottenham at Newcastle 8:30 a.m. NBCS

Indiana at Penn State 9 a.m. BTN

MLS: NY Red Bulls at NY FC 10 a.m. ESPN

Soccer, women's

Florida at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Mississippi 10 a.m. SEC

Michigan at Ohio State 11 a.m. BTN

Stanford at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Volleyball

Duke at Georgia Tech 11 a.m. BSAZ

Penn State at Purdue 11 a.m. ESPN2

Mississippi State at Mississippi Noon SEC

USC at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Colorado at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

Indian Wells, women’s final 1 p.m. TEN

Indian Wells, men’s final 4 p.m. TEN

WNBA Finals

Mercury at Sky, Game 4 Noon ESPN

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL

Chiefs at Washington 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Cardinals at Browns 1:05 p.m. 1450-AM

Cowboys at Patriots 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Seahawks at Steelers 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

