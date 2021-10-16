Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR Cup race 11 a.m. Ch 4
Golf European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
Champions, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
NLCS: Dodgers at Braves, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TBS
NFL
Dolphins vs. Jaguars 6:30 a.m. Ch 13
Chargers at Ravens 10 a.m. Ch 13
Cardinals at Browns 1:05 p.m. Ch 11
Cowboys at Patriots 1:25 p.m. Ch 13
Seahawks at Steelers 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Stars at Senators 2 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: West Ham United at Everton 6 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Tottenham at Newcastle 8:30 a.m. NBCS
Indiana at Penn State 9 a.m. BTN
MLS: NY Red Bulls at NY FC 10 a.m. ESPN
Soccer, women's
Florida at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Mississippi 10 a.m. SEC
Michigan at Ohio State 11 a.m. BTN
Stanford at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Volleyball
Duke at Georgia Tech 11 a.m. BSAZ
Penn State at Purdue 11 a.m. ESPN2
Mississippi State at Mississippi Noon SEC
USC at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Colorado at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennis
Indian Wells, women’s final 1 p.m. TEN
Indian Wells, men’s final 4 p.m. TEN
WNBA Finals
Mercury at Sky, Game 4 Noon ESPN
RADIO SUNDAY
NFL
Chiefs at Washington 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Cardinals at Browns 1:05 p.m. 1450-AM
Cowboys at Patriots 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
Seahawks at Steelers 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)