Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Basketball, men's
Michigan at Wisconsin 11 a.m. Ch 13
Houston at Wichita State 11 a.m. ESPN
Providence at Butler 11 a.m. FS1
Temple at Cincinnati Noon ESPN2
Missouri State at Northern Iowa Noon ESPNU
George Mason at Fordham 12:30 p.m. USA
Memphis at SMU 1 p.m. ESPN
Marquette at Creighton 1 p.m. FS1
New Mexico at San Jose State 2 p.m. CBSS
Rutgers at Purdue 3:30 p.m. FS1
Washington State at USC 5:30 p.m. FS1
Mississippi State at Missouri 6 p.m SEC
Basketball, women's
North Carolina at Florida State 10 a.m. BSAZ
UMass at Davidson 10 a.m. CBSS
Texas at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN2
Georgia at Auburn 10 a.m. SEC
Tennessee at South Carolina 11 a.m. Ch 9
Purdue at Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
Syracuse at NC State Noon BSAZ
Georgetown at UConn Noon CBSS
Kentucky at Arkansas Noon SEC
Maryland at Michigan 1 p.m. BTN
Arizona State at Washington 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Arizona at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Stanford at Oregon 2 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPNU
Florida at LSU 2 p.m. SEC
Northwestern at Illinois 3 p.m. BTN
Houston at Tulane 4 p.m. ESPNU
Alabama at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics
UCLA at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A
NBA
All-Star Game 6 p.m. TBS
All-Star Game 6 p.m. TNT
NHL
Hurricanes at Penguins 11 am. NHL
Stars at Coyotes 5 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Man. United at Leeds United 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Leicester at Wolverhampton 9:30 a.m. USA
Soccer, women's
New Zealand at United States 1 p.m. Ch 9
Softball, NCAA
Texas Tech vs. LSU 7 a.m. SEC
Washington vs. Clemson 8 a.m. ESPNU
Wisconsin vs. UCLA 10 a.m. ESPNU
UCLA vs. Florida State 5 p.m. ESPN
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
Michigan at Wisconsin 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Basketball, women's
Arizona at Washington State 1 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey
AHL: Henderson at Tucson 4 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
All-Star Game 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)