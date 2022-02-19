 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Basketball, men's

Michigan at Wisconsin 11 a.m. Ch 13

Houston at Wichita State 11 a.m. ESPN

Providence at Butler 11 a.m. FS1

Temple at Cincinnati Noon ESPN2

Missouri State at Northern Iowa Noon ESPNU

George Mason at Fordham 12:30 p.m. USA

Memphis at SMU 1 p.m. ESPN

Marquette at Creighton 1 p.m. FS1

New Mexico at San Jose State 2 p.m. CBSS

Rutgers at Purdue 3:30 p.m. FS1

Washington State at USC 5:30 p.m. FS1

Mississippi State at Missouri 6 p.m SEC

Basketball, women's

North Carolina at Florida State 10 a.m. BSAZ

UMass at Davidson 10 a.m. CBSS

Texas at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN2

Georgia at Auburn 10 a.m. SEC

Tennessee at South Carolina 11 a.m. Ch 9

Purdue at Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Syracuse at NC State Noon BSAZ

Georgetown at UConn Noon CBSS

Kentucky at Arkansas Noon SEC

Maryland at Michigan 1 p.m. BTN

Arizona State at Washington 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Arizona at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Stanford at Oregon 2 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPNU

Florida at LSU 2 p.m. SEC

Northwestern at Illinois 3 p.m. BTN

Houston at Tulane 4 p.m. ESPNU

Alabama at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics

UCLA at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A

NBA

All-Star Game 6 p.m. TBS

All-Star Game 6 p.m. TNT

NHL

Hurricanes at Penguins 11 am. NHL

Stars at Coyotes 5 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Man. United at Leeds United 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Leicester at Wolverhampton 9:30 a.m. USA

Soccer, women's

New Zealand at United States 1 p.m. Ch 9

Softball, NCAA

Texas Tech vs. LSU 7 a.m. SEC

Washington vs. Clemson 8 a.m. ESPNU

Wisconsin vs. UCLA 10 a.m. ESPNU

UCLA vs. Florida State 5 p.m. ESPN

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

Michigan at Wisconsin 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Basketball, women's

Arizona at Washington State 1 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey

AHL: Henderson at Tucson 4 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

All-Star Game 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

