Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 4 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series race 4 p.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4

MLB

Rockies at D-backs Noon FSAZ

Padres at Giants Noon FSAZ Plus

Cubs at White Sox Noon TBS

NBA Playoffs

Celtics vs. Heat, Game 6 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL

Raiders at Patriots 10 a.m. Ch 13

Rams at Bills 10 a.m. Ch 11

Lions at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Packers at Saints 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Sassuolo at Spezia 3:25 a.m. ESPNEWS

EPL: Leeds United at Sheffield United 4 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Newcastle United at Tottenham 5:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leicester City at Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCS

Soccer, women’s

Georgia at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

Vanderbilt at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at LSU 11 a.m. SEC

Missouri at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at Kentucky 3 p.m. SEC

Softball

Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren 10 a.m. ESPN2

Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio 1 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

French Open, first round 2 a.m. TEN

French Open, first round 9 a.m. Ch 4

French Open, first round 2 a.m. (Mon.) TEN

WNBA Playoffs

Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 4 10 a.m. ESPN

Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 3 Noon Ch 9

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL

Bengals at Eagles 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Cowboys at Seahawks 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Lions at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. 1450-AM

Packers at Saints 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

