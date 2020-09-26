Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula One race 4 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series race 4 p.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4
MLB
Rockies at D-backs Noon FSAZ
Padres at Giants Noon FSAZ Plus
Cubs at White Sox Noon TBS
NBA Playoffs
Celtics vs. Heat, Game 6 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL
Raiders at Patriots 10 a.m. Ch 13
Rams at Bills 10 a.m. Ch 11
Lions at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 11
Packers at Saints 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Sassuolo at Spezia 3:25 a.m. ESPNEWS
EPL: Leeds United at Sheffield United 4 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Newcastle United at Tottenham 5:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Leicester City at Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCS
Soccer, women’s
Georgia at Florida 9 a.m. SEC
Vanderbilt at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at LSU 11 a.m. SEC
Missouri at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at Kentucky 3 p.m. SEC
Softball
Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren 10 a.m. ESPN2
Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio 1 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
French Open, first round 2 a.m. TEN
French Open, first round 9 a.m. Ch 4
French Open, first round 2 a.m. (Mon.) TEN
WNBA Playoffs
Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 4 10 a.m. ESPN
Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 3 Noon Ch 9
RADIO SUNDAY
NFL
Bengals at Eagles 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Cowboys at Seahawks 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Lions at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. 1450-AM
Packers at Saints 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!