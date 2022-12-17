Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Canisius at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN
Stanford at Texas 11 a.m. ESPN2
NC A&T vs. Norfolk State Noon ESPNU
Northern Colorado at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Southern at UAB 2:30 p.m. CBSS
Hampton vs. Texas Southern 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Auburn at USC 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Notre Dame vs. Georgia 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Northern New Mexico at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ
Iona at New Mexico 4:30 p.m. FS1
San Diego at Arizona State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Baylor at Washington State 8 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's NCAA
Georgia Tech at Boston College 11 a.m. BSAZ
Florida State at UConn 11 a.m. ESPN
Samford at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC
New Orleans at Rutgers Noon BTN
Tennessee at Stanford 1 p.m. Ch 9
SMU at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC
Iowa State vs. Villanova 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Providence at St. John’s 2:30 p.m. FS1
Illinois at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC
Arizona vs. Baylor 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, final round 1 a.m. Golf
PGA/Champions, Day 2 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA/Champions, Day 2 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
NFL
Chiefs at Texans 11 a.m. Ch 13
Cardinals at Broncos 2 p.m. Ch 11
Bengals at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Giants at Commanders 6:15 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Senators at Wild Noon NHL
Rangers at Blackhawks 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
World Cup final: Argentina vs. France 8 a.m. Ch 11
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, women's NCAA
Arizona vs. Baylor 5:30 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at Coachella Valley 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NFL
Lions at Jets 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Cardinals at Broncos 2 p.m. 1450-AM
Titans at Chargers 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
Giants at Commanders 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)