 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Canisius at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

Stanford at Texas 11 a.m. ESPN2

NC A&T vs. Norfolk State Noon ESPNU

Northern Colorado at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Southern at UAB 2:30 p.m. CBSS

Hampton vs. Texas Southern 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Auburn at USC 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Georgia 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ

Iona at New Mexico 4:30 p.m. FS1

San Diego at Arizona State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

People are also reading…

Baylor at Washington State 8 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's NCAA

Georgia Tech at Boston College 11 a.m. BSAZ

Florida State at UConn 11 a.m. ESPN

Samford at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC

New Orleans at Rutgers Noon BTN

Tennessee at Stanford 1 p.m. Ch 9

SMU at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC

Iowa State vs. Villanova 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Providence at St. John’s 2:30 p.m. FS1

Illinois at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC

Arizona vs. Baylor 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, final round 1 a.m. Golf

PGA/Champions, Day 2 10:30 a.m. Golf

PGA/Champions, Day 2 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

NFL

Chiefs at Texans 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Broncos 2 p.m. Ch 11

Bengals at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Giants at Commanders 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Senators at Wild Noon NHL

Rangers at Blackhawks 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

World Cup final: Argentina vs. France 8 a.m. Ch 11

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women's NCAA

Arizona vs. Baylor 5:30 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Coachella Valley 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NFL

Lions at Jets 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Cardinals at Broncos 2 p.m. 1450-AM

Titans at Chargers 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Giants at Commanders 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News