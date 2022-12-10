Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Prairie View A&M at Northwestern Noon BTN
Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech Noon ESPN2
UConn at Maryland 1 p.m. Ch 9
Marquette at Notre Dame 2 p.m. ESPN2
Maryland vs. Tennessee 2:30 p.m. FS1
Oregon State at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN2
Wisconsin at Iowa 4:30 p.m. BTN
Seton Hall at Rutgers 4:30 p.m. FS1
Mississippi State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN
Basketball, women's NCAA
Louisville at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN
Jacksonville at Mississippi Noon SEC
Michigan State at Ohio State 2 p.m. BTN
Arkansas State at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC
Washington State at Washington 3 p.m. BTN
Texas A&M at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC
Oregon State at Oregon 5 p.m. BTN
Golf
European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4
NBA
Suns at Pelicans 1:30 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
Eagles at Giants 11 a.m. Ch 11
Jets at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 13
Buccaneers at 49ers 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Dolphins at Chargers 6:15 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Avalanche at Blues 1 p.m. ESPN
Flyers at Coyotes 5 p.m. BSAZ
Bruins at Golden Knights 6 p.m. NHL
Skating
ISU Grand Prix final 2 p.m. Ch 4
RADIO SUNDAY
NFL
Jets at Bills 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Buccaneers at 49ers 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
Dolphins at Chargers 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)