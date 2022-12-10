 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Prairie View A&M at Northwestern Noon BTN

Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech Noon ESPN2

UConn at Maryland 1 p.m. Ch 9

Marquette at Notre Dame 2 p.m. ESPN2

Maryland vs. Tennessee 2:30 p.m. FS1

Oregon State at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN2

Wisconsin at Iowa 4:30 p.m. BTN

Seton Hall at Rutgers 4:30 p.m. FS1

Mississippi State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women's NCAA

Louisville at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN

Jacksonville at Mississippi Noon SEC

Michigan State at Ohio State 2 p.m. BTN

Arkansas State at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC

Washington State at Washington 3 p.m. BTN

Texas A&M at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC

Oregon State at Oregon 5 p.m. BTN

Golf

European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4

NBA

Suns at Pelicans 1:30 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Eagles at Giants 11 a.m. Ch 11

Jets at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 13

Buccaneers at 49ers 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Dolphins at Chargers 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Avalanche at Blues 1 p.m. ESPN

Flyers at Coyotes 5 p.m. BSAZ

Bruins at Golden Knights 6 p.m. NHL

Skating

ISU Grand Prix final 2 p.m. Ch 4

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL

Jets at Bills 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Buccaneers at 49ers 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Dolphins at Chargers 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

