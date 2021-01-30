Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s
Michigan State at Ohio State 11 a.m. Ch 13
SMU at Houston 11 a.m. ESPN
Loyola-Chicago at Missouri State 1 p.m. CBSS
St. John’s at Marquette 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin 2 p.m. ESPNU
Colgate at Holy Cross 3 p.m. CBSS
Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois 4 p.m. ESPN2
Rutgers at Northwestern 5:30 p.m. BTN
Washington State at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N
UNLV at Nevada 7:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s
Temple at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPNU
UConn at DePaul 11 a.m. Ch 11
Boston College at Miami 11 a.m. FSAZ
Missouri at Kentucky 11 a.m. SEC
Florida at Tennessee Noon ESPNU
Oregon at Colorado Noon Pac-12N
Alabama at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC
Baylor at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPN2
Stanford at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Michigan State at Indiana 2:30 p.m. BTN
Georgia at Texas A&M 3 p.m. BTN
Golf
European Tour, final round 1:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13
NBA
Jazz at Nuggets 1:30 p.m. NBA
Nets at Wizards 5 p.m. NBA
NCAA football
Hula Bowl 7:30 p.m. CBSS
NFL
Pro Bowl Celebration 1 p.m. Ch 9
NHL
Devils at Sabres 11 a.m. NHL
Panthers at Red Wings 3 p.m. NHL
Avalanche at Wild 6 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
Trinidad and Tobago at USA 5 p.m. FS1
Liga MX: Club America at S. Laguna 6 p.m. FS2
Variety
X Games 11 a.m. Ch 9
X Games 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)