Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s

Michigan State at Ohio State 11 a.m. Ch 13

SMU at Houston 11 a.m. ESPN

Loyola-Chicago at Missouri State 1 p.m. CBSS

St. John’s at Marquette 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin 2 p.m. ESPNU

Colgate at Holy Cross 3 p.m. CBSS

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois 4 p.m. ESPN2

Rutgers at Northwestern 5:30 p.m. BTN

Washington State at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N

UNLV at Nevada 7:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Temple at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPNU

UConn at DePaul 11 a.m. Ch 11

Boston College at Miami 11 a.m. FSAZ

Missouri at Kentucky 11 a.m. SEC

Florida at Tennessee Noon ESPNU

Oregon at Colorado Noon Pac-12N

Alabama at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC

Baylor at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Michigan State at Indiana 2:30 p.m. BTN

Georgia at Texas A&M 3 p.m. BTN

Golf

European Tour, final round 1:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13

NBA

Jazz at Nuggets 1:30 p.m. NBA

Nets at Wizards 5 p.m. NBA

NCAA football

Hula Bowl 7:30 p.m. CBSS

NFL

Pro Bowl Celebration 1 p.m. Ch 9

NHL

Devils at Sabres 11 a.m. NHL

Panthers at Red Wings 3 p.m. NHL

Avalanche at Wild 6 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

Trinidad and Tobago at USA 5 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Club America at S. Laguna 6 p.m. FS2

Variety

X Games 11 a.m. Ch 9

X Games 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

