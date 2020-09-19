 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, final stage 6:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, final round (T) 5 p.m. Golf

Horse racing

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 3 p.m. NBCS

MLB

Yankees at Red Sox 10 a.m. TBS

D-backs at Astros 11 a.m. FSAZ

Giants at Athletics 1 p.m. ESPN

Padres at Mariners 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Padres at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB

Twins at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TNT

NFL

Broncos at Steelers 10 a.m. Ch 13

Washington at Cardinals 1:05 p.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Chargers 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Patriots at Seahawks 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Napoli at Parma 3:25 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Burnley at Leicester 11 a.m. NBCS

Soccer, women’s

South Carolina at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC

Kentucky at Vanderbilt Noon SEC

Softball

Team Hayward vs. Team Reed 10 a.m. ESPN2

Team Osterman vs. Team Warren 1 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA Playoffs

Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1 10 a.m. ESPN

Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1 Noon Ch 9

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

D-backs at Astros 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Patriots at Seahawks 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Pac-12 leaders meet, agree to vote next week on football return

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News