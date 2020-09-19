Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Cycling
Tour de France, final stage 6:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, final round (T) 5 p.m. Golf
Horse racing
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 3 p.m. NBCS
MLB
Yankees at Red Sox 10 a.m. TBS
D-backs at Astros 11 a.m. FSAZ
Giants at Athletics 1 p.m. ESPN
Padres at Mariners 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Padres at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB
Twins at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TNT
NFL
Broncos at Steelers 10 a.m. Ch 13
Washington at Cardinals 1:05 p.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Chargers 1:25 p.m. Ch 13
Patriots at Seahawks 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Napoli at Parma 3:25 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Burnley at Leicester 11 a.m. NBCS
Soccer, women’s
South Carolina at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC
Kentucky at Vanderbilt Noon SEC
Softball
Team Hayward vs. Team Reed 10 a.m. ESPN2
Team Osterman vs. Team Warren 1 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA Playoffs
Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1 10 a.m. ESPN
Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1 Noon Ch 9
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
D-backs at Astros 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
NFL
Patriots at Seahawks 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
