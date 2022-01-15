 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

Penn State at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN

Butler at Villanova 10 a.m. FS2

Cincinnati at Wichita State 11 a.m. ESPN

Iowa at Minnesota Noon BTN

Georgetown at St. John’s 2:30 p.m. Ch 11

Loyola (Md.) at Colgate 4 p.m. CBSS

Basketball, women's

Saint Louis at Dayton 10 a.m. CBSS

Vanderbilt at LSU 11 a.m. SEC

Villanova at Marquette Noon CBSS

Indiana at Purdue Noon FS1

Stanford at Utah Noon Pac-12N

Kentucky at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN

South Florida at UCF 1 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi State at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC

South Carolina at Arkansas 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

American at Bucknell 2 p.m. CBSS

Michigan at Maryland 3 p.m. ESPN

Auburn at Texas A&M 3 p.m. SEC

Nebraska at Iowa 4 p.m. BTN

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

HS basketball, boys

Compass Prep (AZ) vs. La Lum. (Ind.); 7 p.m. ESPN2

NBA

Suns at Pistons 11 a.m. BSAZ

NFL Playoffs

Eagles at Buccaneers 11 a.m. Ch 11

49ers at Cowboys 2:30 p.m. Ch 13

Steelers at Chiefs 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Canucks at Capitals Noon NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Brentford at Liverpool 7 a.m. USA

Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao 11 a.m. ESPN2

Tennis

Australian Open, first round 5 p.m. ESPN

RADIO SUNDAY

NBA

Suns at Pistons 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

NFL Playoffs

Eagles at Buccaneers 11 a.m. 1290-AM

49ers at Cowboys 2:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

49ers at Cowboys 2:30 p.m. 1290-AM

Steelers at Chiefs 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tommy Lloyd on Kerr Kriisa's absence, Wildcats' culture after win over Utah

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News