Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
Penn State at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN
Butler at Villanova 10 a.m. FS2
Cincinnati at Wichita State 11 a.m. ESPN
Iowa at Minnesota Noon BTN
Georgetown at St. John’s 2:30 p.m. Ch 11
Loyola (Md.) at Colgate 4 p.m. CBSS
Basketball, women's
Saint Louis at Dayton 10 a.m. CBSS
Vanderbilt at LSU 11 a.m. SEC
Villanova at Marquette Noon CBSS
Indiana at Purdue Noon FS1
Stanford at Utah Noon Pac-12N
Kentucky at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN
South Florida at UCF 1 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi State at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC
South Carolina at Arkansas 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
American at Bucknell 2 p.m. CBSS
Michigan at Maryland 3 p.m. ESPN
Auburn at Texas A&M 3 p.m. SEC
Nebraska at Iowa 4 p.m. BTN
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf
HS basketball, boys
Compass Prep (AZ) vs. La Lum. (Ind.); 7 p.m. ESPN2
NBA
Suns at Pistons 11 a.m. BSAZ
NFL Playoffs
Eagles at Buccaneers 11 a.m. Ch 11
49ers at Cowboys 2:30 p.m. Ch 13
Steelers at Chiefs 6:15 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Canucks at Capitals Noon NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Brentford at Liverpool 7 a.m. USA
Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao 11 a.m. ESPN2
Tennis
Australian Open, first round 5 p.m. ESPN
RADIO SUNDAY
NBA
Suns at Pistons 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
NFL Playoffs
Eagles at Buccaneers 11 a.m. 1290-AM
49ers at Cowboys 2:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
49ers at Cowboys 2:30 p.m. 1290-AM
Steelers at Chiefs 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)