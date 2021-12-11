 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Basketball, men's

Merrimack at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

Florida State vs. South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2

Colgate at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1

Purdue vs. NC State Noon BTN

Virginia Tech at Dayton Noon ESPN2

Villanova at Baylor 1 p.m. Ch 9

Kent State at West Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2

NJIT at Northwestern 2 p.m. ESPNU

Florida vs. Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN

Long Beach State at USC 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Oregon at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Rutgers at Seton Hall 5:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Kentucky at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN

Florida State at Florida 11 a.m. SEC

Maryland at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPN

Boise State at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

New Orleans at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas 3 p.m. SEC

Indiana at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Football

Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton 4 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4

Hockey

AHL: Hartford at Lehigh Valley 1 p.m. NHL

NFL

Cowboys at Washington 11 a.m. Ch 11

Raiders at Chiefs 11 a.m. Ch 13

Bills at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Bears at Packers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Brighton vs. Tottenham 6:55 p.m. NBCS

EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Everton 9:25 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo 10 a.m. CBSS

NCAA final: Clemson vs. Washington Noon ESPNU

Serie A: Cagliari at Inter Milan 12:45 p.m. CBSS

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women's

New Mexico at Arizona 1 p.m. 1400-AM

NFL

Cowboys at Washington 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Giants at Chargers 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

Bears at Packers 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

