Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Creighton at Connecticut 10 a.m. FS1

Illinois at Rutgers 11 a.m. ESPN2

Marquette at Xavier Noon FS1

Oral Roberts at Arkansas Noon SEC

Youngstown State at N. Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPNU

Providence at Seton Hall 2:30 p.m. FS1

Georgetown at St. John’s 4:30 p.m. FS1

Michigan State at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN

Saint Louis at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. FS1

Colorado at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s Jackson State at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC

Miami at Louisville 11 a.m. FSAZ

Purdue at Penn State Noon BTN

Arizona at Utah Noon Pac-12A

Notre Dame at Clemson 1 p.m. FSAZ

Nebraska at Indiana 2 p.m. BTN

Arizona State at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Central Arkansas at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC

Golf LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4

NCAA football Playoff Selection Show 10 a.m. ESPN

NFL 49ers at Cowboys 11 a.m. Ch 13

Eagles at Cardinals 2 p.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Saints 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Browns at Giants 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s Serie A: Bologna at Torino 4:25 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Leicester City at Tottenham 7 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leeds United at Man. United 9:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Aston Villa at West Bromwich 12:15 p.m. NBCS

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women’s Arizona at Utah Noon 1400-AM

NFL Seahawks at Washington 11 a.m. 1490-AM

Eagles at Cardinals 2 p.m. 1450-AM

Chiefs at Saints 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM

Browns at Giants 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

