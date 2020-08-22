 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Indianapolis 500 10 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR Xfinity race 10 a.m. NBCS

NASCAR race 1 p.m. NBCS

Baseball

KBO: Lotte Giants at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. ESPN

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 13

MLB

Blue Jays at Rays 10 a.m. TBS

Astros at Padres 1 p.m. ESPN

D-backs at Giants 1 p.m. FSAZ

Rockies at Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB

Phillies at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Celtics vs. 76ers, Game 4 10 a.m. Ch 9

Clippers vs. Mavericks, Game 4 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Nets vs. Raptors, Game 4 3:30 p.m. TNT

Jazz vs. Nuggets, Game 4 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Bruins vs. Lightning, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 4

Canucks vs. Golden Knights, Game 1 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

UEFA: PSG vs. Bayern Munich 11:30 a.m. CBSS

MLS: Seattle vs. Portland 7 p.m. FS1

WNBA

Mercury vs. Washington 5 p.m. FSAZ

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

D-backs at Giants 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former UA track and field athletes detail harassment, bullying and assault in program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News