Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Indianapolis 500 10 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR Xfinity race 10 a.m. NBCS
NASCAR race 1 p.m. NBCS
Baseball
KBO: Lotte Giants at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. ESPN
Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 13
MLB
Blue Jays at Rays 10 a.m. TBS
Astros at Padres 1 p.m. ESPN
D-backs at Giants 1 p.m. FSAZ
Rockies at Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB
Phillies at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
Celtics vs. 76ers, Game 4 10 a.m. Ch 9
Clippers vs. Mavericks, Game 4 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Nets vs. Raptors, Game 4 3:30 p.m. TNT
Jazz vs. Nuggets, Game 4 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs
Bruins vs. Lightning, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 4
Canucks vs. Golden Knights, Game 1 7:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
UEFA: PSG vs. Bayern Munich 11:30 a.m. CBSS
MLS: Seattle vs. Portland 7 p.m. FS1
WNBA
Mercury vs. Washington 5 p.m. FSAZ
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
D-backs at Giants 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
