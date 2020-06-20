Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR race Noon Ch 11
Baseball KBO: Doosan Bears at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. ESPN
Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 3:30 p.m. FS2
Soccer, men’s EPL: Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United 5:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea 8:10 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Everton vs. Liverpool 11 a.m. Ch 4
Variety The 2020 ESPYs 6 p.m. ESPN2
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
