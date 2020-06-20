Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing NASCAR race Noon Ch 11

Baseball KBO: Doosan Bears at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. ESPN

Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 3:30 p.m. FS2

Soccer, men’s EPL: Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United 5:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea 8:10 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Everton vs. Liverpool 11 a.m. Ch 4

Variety The 2020 ESPYs 6 p.m. ESPN2

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: FC Tucson players back at practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News