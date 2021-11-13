Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 9:55 a.m. ESPN2
Basketball, men's
Yale at Seton Hall 10 a.m. FS1
Florida State at Florida 11 a.m. ESPN
Drexel at Syracuse 3 p.m. ESPN2
Western Kentucky vs. South Carolina 3 p.m. ESPNU
Minnesota vs. Princeton 5 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's
Western Michigan at Purdue 12:30 p.m. BTN
Texas at Stanford 1 p.m. ESPN
Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC
Kentucky at Indiana 3 p.m. ESPN
Golf
European Tour, final round 1 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round (T) 5:30 p.m. Golf
Hockey
AHL: Toronto at Chicago 1 p.m. NHL
NBA
Suns at Rockets 5 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
Browns at Patriots 11 a.m. Ch 13
Panthers at Cardinals 2 p.m. Ch 11
Seahawks at Packers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Chiefs at Raiders 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Skating
Grand Prix of Japan 2 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
Indiana at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN
Providence vs. Georgetown 10 a.m. FS2
UCF at Tulsa 11 a.m. ESPNN
Notre Dame vs. Duke Noon ESPNU
Spain vs. Sweden 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Soccer, women's
NWSL: Washington at OL Reign 1 p.m. CBSS
NWSL: Chicago at Portland FC 3:30 p.m. CBSS
Volleyball, women's
Florida State at Syracuse 10 a.m. BSAZ+
Missouri at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at Kentucky Noon SEC
North Carolina at Virginia 1 p.m. BSAZ
UCLA at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Purdue at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. BTN
RADIO SUNDAY
NFL
Falcons at Cowboys 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Panthers at Cardinals 2 p.m. 1450-AM
Vikings at Chargers 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
Chiefs at Raiders 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)