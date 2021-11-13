 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 9:55 a.m. ESPN2

Basketball, men's

Yale at Seton Hall 10 a.m. FS1

Florida State at Florida 11 a.m. ESPN

Drexel at Syracuse 3 p.m. ESPN2

Western Kentucky vs. South Carolina 3 p.m. ESPNU

Minnesota vs. Princeton 5 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's

Western Michigan at Purdue 12:30 p.m. BTN

Texas at Stanford 1 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC

Kentucky at Indiana 3 p.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, final round 1 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round (T) 5:30 p.m. Golf

Hockey

AHL: Toronto at Chicago 1 p.m. NHL

NBA

Suns at Rockets 5 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Browns at Patriots 11 a.m. Ch 13

Panthers at Cardinals 2 p.m. Ch 11

Seahawks at Packers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Chiefs at Raiders 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Skating

Grand Prix of Japan 2 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

Indiana at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

Providence vs. Georgetown 10 a.m. FS2

UCF at Tulsa 11 a.m. ESPNN

Notre Dame vs. Duke Noon ESPNU

Spain vs. Sweden 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Soccer, women's

NWSL: Washington at OL Reign 1 p.m. CBSS

NWSL: Chicago at Portland FC 3:30 p.m. CBSS

Volleyball, women's

Florida State at Syracuse 10 a.m. BSAZ+

Missouri at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Kentucky Noon SEC

North Carolina at Virginia 1 p.m. BSAZ

UCLA at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Purdue at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. BTN

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL

Falcons at Cowboys 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Panthers at Cardinals 2 p.m. 1450-AM

Vikings at Chargers 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

Chiefs at Raiders 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

