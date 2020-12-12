 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 5 a.m. ESPN2

Basketball, men’s

North Alabama at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

Rhode Island at Western Kentucky 10 a.m. CBSS

Oakland at Michigan State 10 a.m. FS1

Richmond at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN

Penn State at Michigan Noon BTN

Northern Illinois at Iowa Noon FS1

Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt Noon SEC

Texas at Baylor 1 p.m. ESPN

San Francisco at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Cleveland State at Ohio State 2 p.m. BTN

SIUE at Northwestern 2 p.m. ESPNU

Portland State at Washington State 3 p.m. Pac-12N

St. John’s at Georgetown 5:30 p.m. FS1

Stanford at USC 7:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Virginia at Florida State 11 a.m. FSAZ

Texas State at Oklahoma 1 p.m. FSAZ

South Alabama at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC

Tennessee at Texas 3 p.m. ESPN

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Oregon State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Stanford at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round Noon Golf

NBA preseason

Wizards at Nets 4 p.m. NBA

Clippers at Lakers 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA hockey

Ohio State at Notre Dame 3 p.m. NBCS

NFL

Cardinals at Giants 11 a.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Dolphins 11 a.m. Ch 13

Saints at Eagles 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Bills 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

Sheffield United at Southampton 4:55 a.m. NBCS

Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace 7:10 a.m. NBCS

Liverpool at Fulham 9:25 a.m. NBCS

Burnley at Arsenal 12:10 p.m. NBCS

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL

Cardinals at Giants 11 a.m. 1450-AM

Cowboys at Bengals 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Saints at Eagles 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Steelers at Bills 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

