Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula One race 5 a.m. ESPN2
Basketball, men’s
North Alabama at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN
Rhode Island at Western Kentucky 10 a.m. CBSS
Oakland at Michigan State 10 a.m. FS1
Richmond at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN
Penn State at Michigan Noon BTN
Northern Illinois at Iowa Noon FS1
Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt Noon SEC
Texas at Baylor 1 p.m. ESPN
San Francisco at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Cleveland State at Ohio State 2 p.m. BTN
SIUE at Northwestern 2 p.m. ESPNU
Portland State at Washington State 3 p.m. Pac-12N
St. John’s at Georgetown 5:30 p.m. FS1
Stanford at USC 7:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s
Virginia at Florida State 11 a.m. FSAZ
Texas State at Oklahoma 1 p.m. FSAZ
South Alabama at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC
Tennessee at Texas 3 p.m. ESPN
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC
Oregon at Oregon State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Stanford at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round Noon Golf
NBA preseason
Wizards at Nets 4 p.m. NBA
Clippers at Lakers 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA hockey
Ohio State at Notre Dame 3 p.m. NBCS
NFL
Cardinals at Giants 11 a.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Dolphins 11 a.m. Ch 13
Saints at Eagles 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Bills 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
Sheffield United at Southampton 4:55 a.m. NBCS
Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace 7:10 a.m. NBCS
Liverpool at Fulham 9:25 a.m. NBCS
Burnley at Arsenal 12:10 p.m. NBCS
RADIO SUNDAY
NFL
Cardinals at Giants 11 a.m. 1450-AM
Cowboys at Bengals 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Saints at Eagles 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
Steelers at Bills 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
